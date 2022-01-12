Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this month in January 2022
You have only a short amount of time left to watch these
Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed for the remainder of January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Movies
13 January
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
15 January
Abdullah, The Final Witness
Berlin Calling
Bulbul Can Sing
La Grande Chaumiere Violette
Lavender
My Führer
Pari
Rambo
Sarajevo
Stereo
We Are Young, We Are Strong
16 January
Cheat
Deadcon
Goodboys
Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
Shadow
18 January
Bad Day for the Cut
19 January
Memory Love
20 January
As the Light Goes Out
The Beast Stalker
The Bullet Vanishes
Cook Up a Storm
Drink Drank Drunk
The Great Magician
The Midas Touch
Pink
77 Heartbreaks
The Stool Pigeon
That Demon Within
To the Fore
Twins Mission
Two Thumbs Up
Vampire Effect
22 January
Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
23 January
Bhasmasur
Die Ontwaking
What Keeps You Alive
25 January
Era el cielo
Pocoyo
26 January
2012
TV
13 January
Sherlock
16 January
Informer
17 January
Buy It Now
27 January
The Durrells
Kids
1 January
Garfield Gets Real
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Little Princess
Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own
Max & Ruby
Mia & Me
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Odd Squad
Oddbods
The Ollie & Moon Show
Transformers Prime
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Transformers: Robots in Disguise
Anime
1 January
Fullmetal Alchemist
Samurai Champloo
Trigun
