Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix is removing a large selection of movies and TV shows from its library this month.

In April, as well as adding a bursting list of new titles, the UK branch of the streaming service will be removing many without fanfare. Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a list of everything that’s leaving in the next 30 days for convenience.

Among the titles that are vanishing are the hit sitcom Community, which has been a regular fixture on Netflix for some time now, and the original Netflix movie Win it All and School Life.

We have also listed all the titles leaving in the US, which is made readily available in the weeks before their departure.

NB: The Independent has compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 April

Addicted – UK

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore – US

All We Had – UK

Bad Neighbours – US

The Batman– US

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ (AP)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – US

Beverly Hills Cop – US

Biker Boyz – UK

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – US

Black Adam – US

Black Belt Jones – US

Blazing Saddles – US

The Blues Brothers – US

Bruce Almighty – US

California Split – US

Case 39 – UK

Charley Varrick – US

Walter Matthau in ‘Charley Varrick’ (Netflix)

Chinatown – US

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – UK

Contraband – US

The Conversation – US

The Croods – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Death Wish – US

Elysium – US

Four Brothers –UK

The Front Page – US

Fury – US

The Gambler (1974) – US

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – UK

The Great Gatsby (1974) – US

Greenberg – US

Green Street – UK

Hellboy (2004) – US

Here Comes the Boom – US

High Plains Drifter – US

Hitch – UK

Eva Mendes and Will Smith in ‘Hitch’ (Netflix)

Home – UK

House at the End of the Street – UK

The House Bunny – US

It (2017) – US

It’s Alive – US

It’s Complicated – US

Joe Kidd – US

Justice League – US

Lavender – US

The Legend of Zorro – UK

Little Fockers – US

The Little Prince – US

The Lords of Flatbush – US

Man of Steel – US

The Mauritanian – US

Meet the Fockers – US

Meet the Parents – US

The Monuments Men – US

My Best Friend’s Wedding – US

Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (Sony Pictures)

99 Homes – US

Noah – UK

Norbit – UK

Pacific Rim – US

The Parallax View – US

Pompeii – US

Rebellion (2021) – UK

Ride Along – UK

The Rise – UK

Rise of the Footsoldier Part 2 – UK

Scarface (1983) – UK

School of Rock – US

Rivkah Reyes and Jack Black in ‘School of Rock’ (Andrew Schwartz / Paramount Pictures)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird – UK/US

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower – UK/US

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind – UK/US

Seven Years in Tibet – US

Shazam! – US

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – US

Sherpa – UK

Space Jam: A New Legacy – UK

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is leaving Netflix (© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Stray – UK

The Street Fighter – US

Suicide Squad – US

The Suicide Squad – US

The Swan Princess – UK

Thirteen – UK

This Is 40 – US

The Transporter Refuelled – US

Trauma – UK

The Whole Truth – UK

The Wolfman – US

Wonder Woman – US

Wonder Woman 1984 – US

Evan Rachel Wood in ‘Thirteen’ (Netflix)

2 April

The Knight and the Princess – UK

Legal Hash – UK

One Like It – UK

3 April

The Raid

White Noise (2017) – UK/US

4 April

Lion Spy – UK

5 April

Day of the Dead: Bloodline – UK/US

Petta – UK/US

7 April

Blue Bayou – UK

A Journal for Jordan –UK

Marshall – US

Nine Days – UK

Win It All (Netflix Original) – UK/US

8 April

DC Teen Titans Go! To The Movies – US

In the Heights – UK

Sarvam Thaala Mayam – UK/US

10 April

Horrible Bosses 2 – US

The Nice Guys – US

School Life (Netflix Original) – UK/US

11 April

Epic Tails –UK

Frat Star – UK/US

Lights Out – US

12 April

Spy Kids – UK

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – UK

Spy Kids 3: Game Over – UK

The ‘Spy Kids’ films are leaving Netflix (Netflix)

13 April

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park – UK

Dabbe 5: Zehr-i Cin – UK

Dabbe: The Possession – UK

Deliver Us from Evil – UK

Thackeray – UK/US

14 April

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging – UK

Iwan the Terrible – UK

Margot at the Wedding – UK

Scary Movie – UK

Scary Movie 2 – UK

Scary Movie 3 – UK

Spider-Man: No Way Home – UK

Zendaya and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Sony)

15 April

GANTZ:O – UK/US

Look Away – US

16 April

Crimson Peak – US

Delhi Belly – US

Dhobi Ghat – US

Failure to Launch – UK

Four Sisters Before the Wedding – UK/US

Jonaki – UK/US

Lagaan – US

Madness in the Desert – US

Peepli Live – US

Rush – US

Synchronic – US

Taare Zameen Par – US

The Zookeeper’s Wife – US

18 April

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – UK

Adam Sandler in ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

19 April

Wolf (2021) – UK

22 April

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp” – UK

The Suicide Squad – UK

23 April

The Meg – US

Train to Busan – US

What’s Love Got To Do With It? – UK

25 April

The Hateful Eight – US

26 April

Kung Fu Panda 3 – US

27 April

Malignant – US

Television

1 April

Community – UK/US

Drag SOS – UK

Hoarders season 12 – US

Inside Missguided – UK

Man Like Mobeen – US

Santiago of the Seas – UK

Trapped – US

Joel McHale in ‘Community', which isb eing removed from Netflix (Netflix)

3 April

Glimpses of a Future – UK/US

5 April

Black Dog – UK/US

Imposters – US

10 April

Heaven Official’s Blessing – UK/US

11 April

The Missing – UK

25 April

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version – US

Documentary

15 April

From One Second to the Next – US

Reality

16 April

African Knockout Show – UK/US

The Sister – UK

17 April

Man Down – UK

Comedy

1 April

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend – UK

Anime

1 April

Tiger & Bunny – The Rising – US

Tiger & Bunny – The Movie: The Beginning – US

6 April

Sword Art Online

Kids

1 April

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog