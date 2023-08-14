Leaving Netflix in August 2023: All the movies being removed this month
Catch them before they disappear
Netflix is getting rid of a large selection of movies and TV shows in August.
The next few weeks will bring a load of new titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several titles that will suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.
To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed, which, due to licencing agreements, includes two acclaimed Original titles.
We’ve specifically marked the territory next to the title – where there isn’t one, it will be leaving both.
1 August
Movies
Alfie (2004) – UK
Anakonda – Silent Killer – UK
Angel Eyes – UK
Annie (2014) – UK
Bad Grandpa .5 – UK
Bama and the Lost Gorillas – UK
Being Napoleon
The Best Man Holiday – US
Big Bang in Tunguska – UK
Born on the Fourth of July – US
Buddy Games – UK
Cloverfield – UK
Come Play – UK
Conan the Destroyer – US
The Croods – US
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US
Elysium – UK
Enough – US
Entangled (2014)
Eye in the Sky – UK
Five Feet Apart – US
Flight – US
Four Good Days – UK
GI Joe: Retaliation – US
Girl, Interrupted – UK
Glory – UK
The Good Shepherd – UK
Gosford Park – UK
Hardcore Henry – US
The Hitman’s Apprentice – UK
Hotel Transylvania – US
Hurricane – UK
I, Frankenstein – US
I Love You, Man – UK
The In-Laws (2011) – UK
The Interview (2014) – UK
It Could Happen to You – UK
I, Tonya – UK
Ivan the Terrible (2014) – UK
Jigsaw – UK
Julie & Julia – US
Jungleland – UK
Killing Hasselhoff – US
The Land Before Time – US
The Last Stand – US
The Lost Café – US
Mom’s Gotta Go – UK
Nanny McPhee Returns – US
Nazis in the CIA – UK
Needle in a Timestack – UK
No Strings Attached – US
Once – UK
Opening Night (2011)
The Ottoman Lieutenant – US
Over the Hedge – US
Patong Girl – UK
The Pursuit of Happyness – US
Romance Doll – US
Skyfall – US
Shark Tale – US
Smokey and the Bandit – US
Smokey and the Bandit II – US
Sniper: Ghost Shooter – US
Snitch – UK
Spanglish – US
Spell – UK
Stepmom – US
Traffic – US
Two Degrees of Murder – US
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys – US
Underworld – US
We’re the Millers – US
Wild Oats – UK
Woman in Gold – US
Zookeeper – US
3 August
No One Will Ever Know
4 August
Chennai Express
Everything for My Mother – UK
Honey Girls – US
Ije: The Journey – US
Inspection – UK
The Iron Bridge – UK
Jutro idziemy do kina – U
Zenek – UK
5 August
A Dog’s Purpose – UK
The Little Prince (Netflix Original) – UK
Tango Feroz – US
6 August
The Iron Lady – UK
Quam’s Money
Slay
Waiting for the Hearse – US
The Wedding Date
8 August
Vendetta – UK
11 August
Brother Jekwu
The Lost Husband – US
12 August
Dope (2015) – US
13 August
Dunkirk – US
16 August
Awara Paagal Deewana – US
Bombay – US
Seventh Son – US
17 August
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero – US
Les Misérables (2012) – US
18 August
Undefeated – US
19 August
The Power of the Dog
20 August
Bleach (Netflix Original) – US
The Breakup Playlist – US
Little Singham – Black Shadow – US
My Ex & Whys – US
21 August
A Second Chance – US
Beauty and the Bestie – US
Bride for Rent – US
Can’t Help Falling in Love – US
Four Sisters and a Wedding – US
It Takes a Man and a Woman – US
The Mistress – US
She’s Dating the Gangster– US
23 August
Septembers of Shiraz – US
26 August
Jobs – US
The Water Man – US
TV
1 August
Bountiful Blessings
Dream Route – UK
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – US
Moesha – US
The Next Step – UK
Search WWW – US
Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (Netflix Original) – US
8 August
Pretty Man
11 August
The Crowned Clown – US
14 August
Knightfall
16 August
The Game season one to three – US
24 August
The Creative Indians
25 August
Take My Brother Away (Netflix Original) – US
Documentary
1 August
Battlefield Behemoth: A History of the Tank – The World Wars – UK
Cheetah Mom – UK
Crocodiles – The Private Life of Primeval Reptiles – UK
Cuba’s Long Shadow of Remembrance – UK
Dark Side of Light – UK
Deep in the Rainforest – UK
Destination White House – Battles for the Presidency – UK
Encounter in Space – UK
Expedition Wallaces – The Cradle of Marine Life – UK
The Greater Caucasus – UK
The Hidden Trail: Tracking Canada’s Coastal Wolves – UK
Immortal Pompeii – UK
Journey to the Amazon: The Forgotten Warriors of Carthage – UK
The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Ararat and the Caspian Sea – UK
Lions – Mothers’ Fight for Survival – UK
Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats – UK
The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt – UK
Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyon Shrew of Arabuko – UK
The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs – UK
The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World – UK
Stalin’s Daughter – UK
Trekking the Great Wall – US
Wild Germany – UK
Wild Iran – UK
Wild Italy – UK
Wild Planet – Lisbon in Jeopardy – UK
Wild Switzerland – UK
The Women Saving Our Seas – UK
World War A: Aliens Invade Earth – UK
4 August
Jarocin – UK
Jerzy Popieluszko: Messenger of the Truth – UK
Jurek – UK
Of Animals and Men – UK
5 August
Nasha Natasha – US
10 August
The Birth Reborn – UK
7 August
Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story
Comedy
12 August
Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale – US
Jim Gaffigan: King Baby – US
Jim Gaffigan: Mr Universe – US
Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed – US
14 August
Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional – US
Kids
10 August
Kongsuni and Friends – UK
16 August
Winx Club season six and seven – US
Anime
1 August
Hunter X Hunter – US
Yu-Gi-Oh – UK
17 August
Bakugan: Evolutions – US
20 August
Little Singham – US
Santiago of the Seas – US
