Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving in February 2022
Catch these before they go
Each month, Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users.
This is because of licencing rights. As a consequence, films and television series hidden in the streaming service’s library are removed almost every day
You’d be forgiven for not realising due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select it.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed in February 2022. Act quick, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Movies
1 February
14 Minutes From Earth
28 Days
The Addams Family (1991)
Barnyard
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
Chocolat
Dilwale
The Family Fang
The Fear of 13
The Firm (1993)
Gardeners of Eden
Glory
Happy New Year
Haraamkhor
Heroes Wanted
Hostel: Part 3
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
In the Line of Fire
In This Corner of the World
Just Like Heaven
The Legend of Zorro
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take On Me
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version
Magic Mike
Manusangda
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Girls
Misfit 2
Mom’s Night Out
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison
Naruto Shippuden the Movie
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower
Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
Next
The Pact
Prom Night (2008)
The Reconquest
The Reef
Sabrina (1995)
Seed of Chucky
Seven Pounds
Snakes on a Plane
Together For Eternity
Truckbhar Swapna
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zapped
2 February
The Mule
4 February
Faith, Hope & Love
5 February
Uppity: The Willy T Ribbs Story
6 February
Hidden Worlds
The Last of the Schmucks
The Mustang
Tayee
7 February
RoboCop (2014)
The Third Charm
9 February
Blinded by the Light
10 February
Hitler – A Career
Lying and Stealing
Running with the Devil
The World We Make
11 February
By the Sea
12 February
Don’t Let Go
French Toast
Incoming
13 February
Pretville
14 February
King Cobra
Liefling
15 February
A Heavy Heart
Alph and Omega 2: A Howl-iday adventure
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Astro Boy
Behind the Curve
Candyflip
Chameli
Fatso
Felipe Esparza: They’re Not Going to Laugh at You
The Fury of a Patient Man
Little Man
The Memory of Water
Mother’s Day
Open Water
Pyaar Ke Side Effects
Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage
Sabotage (2014)
Sur: The Melody of Life
Ugly Aur Pagli
16 February
American Girl: Lea to the Rescue
American Graffiti
Anna Karenina
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Break-Up
Bride of Chucky
Bring It On: In It to Win It
The Debt
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kirlian Frequency
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Mamma Mia!
Mercury Rising
Mickybo and Me
Mr Peabody & Sherman
Paul
Peter Pan (2003)
The Secret Life of Pets
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
17 February
Rocky Handsome
Tiempos de guerra
18 February
Love for Ten: Generations of Youth
19 February
Secuestro
20 February
After The Wedding
Untamed Romania
Villains
21 February
Misfit
22 February
Shonar Pahar
23 February
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Women of Mafia 2
24 February
Tanu Weds Manu
26 February
Kopitiam
Show Me the Money
TV
1 February
Come and Hug Me
Deadman Wonderland
Extraordinary You
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
High School DxD
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
My Secret, Terrius
No Game No Life
Noragami
Passion, Panache, Pep
Secret of the Nile
Shopkins
Tempted
2 February
Extreme Caremakers
Meet the Parents
14 February
White House Farm
16 February
Three Girls
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies