Netflix is removing one of its greatest Original movies after seven years
The film is available to watch exclusively on service in UK – but not for much longer
Netflix users won’t be too happy to discover one of its greatest original films is being removed.
In recent years, subscribers have grown frustrated by the streaming service’s removal of titles released under the “Original” label – with casualties including the TV shows Hemlock Grove and The Alienist and horror film His House.
The latest film to receive the axe is Annihilation, Alex Garland’s sci-fi horror that was exclusively made available in the UK on the streamer exactly seven years ago.
Annihilation – an adaptation of the first book in Jeff Vandermeer’s Southern Reach trilogy – stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who volunteers for a secret mission into alien territory of which previous attempts to explore met with disastrous results.
The reason for its removal is most likely due to the expiration of a rights deal with the film’s distributor, Paramount. Interestingly, the film’s removal coincides with the announcement of a screening at BFI IMAX on 28 April.
Below is a full list of every movie leaving Netflix in March 2025. The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
1 March
Aloha – US
The Angry Birds Movie – US
Blended – US
Captive Slate – UK
Cinderella Man – US
Due Date – US
Free State of Jones – US
Green Lantern – US
A Haunted House – US
A Haunted House 2 – US
Hotel Transylvania – UK
In the Heart of the Sea – US
Inception – US
Legends of the Fall – US
Little – US
Mr Peabody & Sherman – US
Oblivion – US
The Other Guys – US
Over the Hedge – US
The Punisher – UK
The Scapegoat – UK
Scooby-Doo – US
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – US
Sea of Love – US
Seven Years in Tibet – US
The Sisters Brothers – US
Sixteen Candles – US
Sniper: Legacy – UK
Somewhere – UK
Stand by Me – UK/US
Still Alice – US
Top Five – US
The Transporter Refueled – US
21 Bridges – US
United – UK
Unstoppable (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Without a Paddle – US
2 March
Love Again – US
Ravenous (Netflix Original) – UK/US
3 March
Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas – UK/US
4 March
Angu Vaikuntapurathu – UK/US
Meskina (Netflix Original) – UK/US
5 March
Rebellion (Netflix Original) – US
6 March
Watcher – US
7 March
The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born – US
8 March
Alone – US
The Day After Tomorrow – UK
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – UK
9 March
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – UK
10 March
Bad Country – UK
Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah – UK/US
Zombieland – UK
Zombieland: Double Tap – UK
12 March
Aeon Flux – UK
Annihilation (Netflix Original) – UK
Plane – UK
13 March
Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain – UK/US
15 March
The Autopsy of Jane Doe – US
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – UK
Bypass Road – UK
Damage (2009) – UK
Elizabethtown – UK
Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story – UK/US
Mister America – US
One Piece Film: Strong World – US
16 March
For a Good Time, Call… – UK
Gray – UK
Little Lunch – UK
The Purge – UK
The Purge: Election Year – UK
Sing – UK
Trolls – UK
A Walk Among the Tombstones – US
17 March
Simply Black (Netflix Original) – UK
Sun of the Soil – US
18 March
Deadly Illusions – UK/US
Skylines – UK/US
19 March
Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet – UK
20 March
Armageddon Time – UK
21 March
Aftersun – US
23 March
Layla M (Netflix Original) – US
The Machine – US
25 March
No Escape – US
30 March
Godzilla vs Kong – US
Mad Max: Fury Road – US
TV
1 March
Back to 1989 – UK/US
Below Deck Sailing Yacht – UK
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation – UK
Friendship Playlist (Netflix Original) – US
The Mindy Project – US
SKY Castle – US
9 March
Champions (Netflix Original) – UK
15 March
WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped – US
16 March
Adele: 30 Greatest Moments – UK
Monk – UK
21 March
Gunpowder – UK
27 March
Happy! – US
Documentary
1 March
Hitler’s Secret Sex Life – UK
Kids
1 March
Bo on the Go! – US
44 Cats – US
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – UK/US
5 March
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures – UK/US
