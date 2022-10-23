School for Good and Evil readers ‘fuming’ over small change in Netflix film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The School for Good and Evil is on the cusp of being Netflix’s next big hit.

Starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sophia Anne Caruso, the fantasy film is directed by Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig and adapted from Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel.

While Chainani previously said the film would be a “very different animal” from the book, it seems readers were not prepared for one big change regarding the hair colour of one of its main characters.

In the book series, Tedros has blonde hair, but in the film, he is played by Jamie Flatters, an actor with dark hair.

“I like him but why isn’t Tedros blonde???? Idk he was kind of a lovable himbo in my head who later turned out to hv more depth and somehow him being blonde is important,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “Y’know at least dye Tedros‘ hair blonde.”

One viewer said they were “fuming”, writing: “They made Tedros have black hair and not BLONDE!!!! WHYYYYY WHAT WAS THE REASONNNNNNNNNNNN?”

An additional book reader said they were “FOREVER angered that Tedros‘ hair is NOT BLONDE in the #schoolforgoodandevil movie”.

However, the majority of viewers agreed that, despite not having the right hair colour, Flatters’ delivers an impressive performance as the character.

The 22-year-old actor will next be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released on 16 December.

Jamie Flatters in as Tedros in Netflix movie ‘The School for Good and Evil’ (Netflix)

The School for Good and Evil also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Rob Delaney and Cate Blanchett as the narrator.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, it’s 18-year-old Disney Channel star Sofia Wylie, who plays Agatha, that is getting the best reviews from viewers.

After watching the film, many are now urging Netflix to greenlight an adapatation of the book sequel, which is titled A World Without Princes.

The School for Good and Evil is on Netflix now.