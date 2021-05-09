Netflix is about to take down a large number of titles.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.

Check back here for regular updates on what’s leaving the service

10 May

The Apostate

Bheemayan

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure

Jeepers Creepers 3

11 May

The Beginning of Life: The Series

Katie

Support the Girls

‘Support the Girls’ is leaving Netflix this week (Magnolia Pictures)

12 May

Ha Unlimited

13 May

Leo the Lion

Magic Snowflake

Santa’ Apprentice

Scandal in Sorrento

The Sign of Venus

Trick or Treaters

14 May

The Social Network

Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg in ‘The Social Network’ (Columbia)

15 May

Aadu 2

American Wedding

Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime

Cake

Chalay Thay Saath

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fast Color

Inside Man

The Intent

Learning Time with Timmy

Love in 7 Days

Monster Math Squad

Oblivion

Tom Cruise action film ‘Oblivion’ is leaving Netflix (UPI Media)

RBG

Role Models

Sorry to Bother You

Super Why!

Thanks for Sharing

20 Feet From Stardom

16 May

Follow Me

Life of the Party

Sensitive Skin