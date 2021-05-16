Netflix is about to take down a selection of titles.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.

TV

19 May

The Magic School Bus

My Contracted Husband Mr Oh

Once Upon a Time

20 May

Episodes

Movies

20 May

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Holmes & Watson

21 May

Duplicate

22 May

Mortal Engines

23 May

Piercing

