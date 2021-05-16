Related video: You will be addicted to Netflix’s ‘Alice in Borderland’

Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show being removed

Everything leaving streaming service in the next seven days

Jacob Stolworthy@Jacob_Stol
Sunday 16 May 2021 15:00
Netflix is about to take down a selection of titles.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.

TV

19 May

The Magic School Bus

My Contracted Husband Mr Oh

Once Upon a Time

20 May

Episodes

Movies

20 May

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Holmes & Watson

21 May

22 May

Mortal Engines

23 May

Piercing

