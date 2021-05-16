Related video: You will be addicted to Netflix’s ‘Alice in Borderland’
Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show being removed
Everything leaving streaming service in the next seven days
Netflix is about to take down a selection of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added this week here
TV
19 May
The Magic School Bus
My Contracted Husband Mr Oh
Once Upon a Time
20 May
Episodes
Movies
20 May
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Holmes & Watson
21 May
Duplicate
22 May
Mortal Engines
23 May
Piercing
Find an assortment of Netflix codes that will unlock secret films and TV shows here
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies