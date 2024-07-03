Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in the UK and US this month – July 2024
Catch these titles before they’re taken down
Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.
While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.
This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.
Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in July.
On Sunday (20 June), the first 11 seasons of NCIS – one of the service’s most-watched titles – was taken off the service.
NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
1 July
Against All Odds – US
Age of Tanks – US
Amadeus – US
American Made – UK
Annie (1982) – US
Asinamali – UK/US
The Best of Enemies – US
Blended – US
The Blind Side – UK
Birdy – US
Blood and Bone – US
Blue Streak – US
Body Double – US
Bride Wars – UK
The Cave – US
Christmas with the Kranks – US
Colombiana – US
Company of Heroes – US
Could You Survive? – UK
Crank – UK
Crawlspace – UK
A Day to Die – UK
Devil in a Blue Dress – US
District 9 – UK
Falling in Love – US
Faster – UK
Fear – US
Firestarter (1984) – US
Firstborn – US
Footloose (1984) – US
46 – UK
Frank – US
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story – US
Gigi – UK
Godzilla (2014) – US
Gone Girl – UK
The Guns of Navarone – US
The Holiday – US
Hotel Transylvania – US
Hotel Transylvania 2 – US
Iceman – US
Inside Man – UK/US
Inside Man: Most Wanted – US
The Interview (2014) – US
Johnny English Strikes Again – UK
The Joy of Sex – US
The Judge – US
Kill Bill: Vol 1 – US
Kill Bill: Vol 2 – US
The Killing Fields – US
The Layover – UK
Legal Eagles – US
Legend of Exorcism – US
The Legend of Zorro – US
The Lodge – UK/US
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – US
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – UK/US
Marley & Me – UK/US
Melancholia – US
Micki & Maude – US
Mortal Engines – UK/US
Moscow on the Hudson – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – UK
Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) – UK
National Lampoon’s Animal House – US
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master – US
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child – US
Night School – UK
Occupied – US
Omo Ghetto: The Saga – UK/US
Out of Africa – US
A Passage to India – US
Places in the Heart – US
Repo Man – US
The Revenant – UK
The River (1984) – US
Sea Power – US
Seventh Son – US
Shrek: Forever After – US
Sing – UK
A Single Man – US
Skyscraper – UK
Sniper: Reloaded – US
Starman – US
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – US
Top Secret! – US
Tower Heist – US
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell – UK
Turbo – US
10×10 – UK
28 Days – US
2010: The Year We Make Contact – US
Unfaithful – UK
Venom – UK
Wanderlust – US
War Against Women – UK/US
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare – US
Woody Woodpecker – UK
X – US
Yesterday – US
3 July
Infinite – UK
4 July
Good Burger – UK
The Wolf and the Lion – UK
5 July
Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times – US
6 July
Born to Be Wild – US
7 July
Human Traffic – UK
Transporter 2 – UK
8 July
The Proposal – UK
War Dogs – US
9 July
Dune (2021) – UK
10 July
Ghost Rider – UK
Outback Lockdown – UK
The Wolf of Wall Street – UK
Vivarium – US
12 July
Free Fire – UK
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – UK
13 July
Morbius – UK
Red Rocket – UK
Umma – UK
15 July
Adventureland – UK
Bastille Day – UK
The Commuter – UK
Dark Side of Light – UK
Dragged Across Concrete – UK
First Daughter – UK
Force of Execution – UK
Going for Gold – UK/US
Jersey Girl – UK/US
Jessica Darling’s It List – UK/US
The Last Full Measure – UK/US
Lost City of Z – UK/US
Man on Fire – UK
Plus One – UK
Raising the Bar – UK/US
Rip Tide – UK/US
Silent House – UK
A 2nd Chance – US
What’s Your Number? – UK
16 July
The Beguiled (2017) – US
The Book of Henry – US
Lift Like a Girl – UK/US
Nneka The Pretty Serpent – US
Of Fathers and Sons – UK
The Unknown Saint – UK
17 July
Cosmic Sin – US
Mauli – US
19 July
The Tambour of Retribution – US
24 July
Big Eyes – US
TV
1 July
46 – UK/US
Samurai 7 – UK
2 July
Rattlesnake – The Ahana Story – UK/US
Spotless – UK (Netflix Original)
3 July
The Holiday – UK
Oh My Baby – US/UK
17 July
Unrequited Love – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Documentary
1 July
David Foster: Off the Record – UK/US
15 July
Abducted in Plain Sight – UK/US
26 July
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song – US
Kids
1 July
Learning Sons by Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhymes – UK/US
Masha’s Spooky Stories – UK/US
Masha’s Tales – UK/US
Fitness
2 July
Abs & Core – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Bodyweight Burn – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Fall in Love with Vinyasa – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Feel-Good Fitness – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Fire & Flow – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Fitness for Runners – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Football-Inspired Workouts for All – UK/US (Netflix Original)
High-Intensity Training – UK/US (Netflix Original)
HIT & Strength with Tara – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso – UK/US
Kick Off with Betina Gozo – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Kickstart Fitness with the Basics – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Lower-Body Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Soccer-Inspired Workouts for All – UK/US (Netflix Original)
10 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)
20 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)
30 Minute Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Two Weeks To A Stronger Core – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Upper-Body Workouts – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Yoga – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Yoga with Xochilt – UK/US (Netflix Original)
