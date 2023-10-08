Netflix movies and TV shows being removed in October 2023
Catch them before they vanish from your watchlist
In October 2023, Netflix will remove a bunch of movie and TV series from its library,
Netflix UK and Netflix US takes down numerous titles each month without fanfare, meaning that many things on your watchlist could suddenly disappear.
These removals are due to licencing deals coming to an end. Often, the titles make their way back to Netflix in the following year, but sometimes they leave to go to other platforms.
This month sees a selection of Netflix Originals being taken down, also.
To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed in both Netflix UK and US. Find the full list of everything being added to the service here.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 October
Annihilation – US
Arrival – UK
The Benchwarmers – US
The Birth Reborn
Blue Streak – US
The Breakfast Club – US
Bridesmaids – US
Clear and Present Danger – US
The Deep House – UK
The Departed – US
Doom – US
Dune (1984) – US
Earthquake – US
Everybody Knows – US
The 5th Wave – UK
The Final Destination – UK
The Five-Year Engagement – US
Funny People – US
Friday the 13th (2009) –UK
Goosebumps – UK
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – UK
Halloween 2 (2009) – UK
Hanna – US
Hook – UK
Hope Springs – UK
How High – US
The Huntsman: Winter War – US
I, Frankenstein – UK
It’s Complicated – US
Jumanji (1995) – US
Kick-Ass – US
Lawless – US
A League of Their Own – US
LOL – UK
Lust, Caution – UK
Miami Vice – US
Monster House – UK
Monster Trucks – US
Mr Peabody & Sherman – US
Nanny McPhee – US
National Security – US
Norm of the North – US
Not Another Teen Movie – US
The Other Guys – UK
Overcomer – UK
Paranormal Activity 2 – UK
Paranormal Activity 3 – UK
Paranormal Activity 4 – UK
Primal Fear – UK
Ray – US
Rocky – US
Rocky II – US
Rocky III – US
Rocky IV – US
Rocky V – US
The Secret of My Success – US
Shutter Island – UK
Slap Shot – US
Snow White & the Huntsman – US
Star Trek – US
Star Trek Into Darkness – US
Ted – US
This Christmas – US
Till Death
Titanic – US
28 Days – US
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family – US
Warm Bodies – US
We the Animals – US
A Witches’ Ball
Zombieland – US
2 October
The Book of Sun – UK
The Rental – US
Turkish Dance School – US
3 October
Jexi – US
5 October
The Expendables – US
The Expendables 2 – US
The Expendables 3 – US
6 October
American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule – US
Monster Hunter – UK
Where Hands Touch – US
7 October
The Big Man – UK
9 October
My Step Dad: The Hippie
Now You See Me 2 – UK
10 October
The Last Airbender – UK
Missing Link – US
Occupation: Rainfall – US
11 October
Ana e Vitória
The Stand-In – US
12 October
Kuntilanak (Netflix Original)
Too Close for Christmas – UK
14 October
Alice Junior – US
15 October
An Angel at My Table – UK
Sanju
16 October
47 Ronin – US
2 Hearts – UK
17 October
Baadshaho – US
In a Valley of Violence – US
Mr Chandramouli – US
Unfriended – US
18 October
Howards End – UK
19 October
Running with the Devil – UK
20 October
Ghadi – US
Out of Life – UK
Taxi Ballad – US
Under the Bombs – UK
21 October
Bosta – UK
The Kite – US
Tremors: Shrieker Island – US
West Beirut – US
What Did I Mess – US
Zozo – US
22 October
The Beginning of Life
Bending the Arc
TV
1 October
Are You Afraid of the Dark? – US
Chappelle’s Show – US
Chewing Gum – UK
Code Lyoko
Crashing – UK
Eden – UK
Familiar Wife – UK
Hatfields & McCoys – US
Help – UK
Here to Heart – US
Killer Women with Piers Morgan – UK
The K2
Misaeng: Incomplete Life – US
Old Money
Signal
60 Days In season three – US
Yowamushi Pedal – US
2 October
Desmond’s – UK
3 October
Pat a Pat Como
Qurious Como
5 October
Adult Material – UK
Afronta! Facing It!
11 October
Blood Pact (Netflix Original) – US
14 October
The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original) – US
16 October
Half & Half – US
One on One – US
20 October
Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original
Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original
23 October
The Hollywood Masters
Documentary
5 October
Moonage Daydream – UK
6 October
Dolly Parton: Here I Am – US
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things – US
17 October
The Imposter – UK
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much – US
Touching the Void – UK
Anime
1 October
Beyblade Burst Turbo
22 October
Cowboy Bebop – UK
