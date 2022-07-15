Scream 6: Following Neve Campbell’s exit, who is set to star?

Neve Campbell dropped out of the latest new Scream sequel over a pay dispute earlier this year.

The actor has played lead character Sidney Prescott in all five previous entries of the hit horror franchise, most recently in this year’s Scream.

Campbell’s exit, which earned support from her original co-stars, creates a hole at the centre of the series that Sidney has filled since the first Scream movie was released in 1996.

Gale Weathers, the fan-favourite news reporter played by Courteney Cox in the original film, is the only member of the 1996 cast so far confirmed to return for Scream 6.

On Thursday (14 July), it was announced that actors Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Tony Revolori (Spiderman: No Way Home) would both be joining the new film, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also directed the successful fifth instalment.

Previous casting additions to the forthcoming slasher film include Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby hasn’t been seen since Scream 4, as well as Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, whose characters all survived the most recent film.

Weaving and Revolori will be joined by another series newcomer, My Best Friend’s Wedding star Dermot Mulroney.