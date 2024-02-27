Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Last of Us star Nick Offerman has hit back at the "homophobic hate" he has received over his character in the acclaimed series.

On Sunday (25 February), Offerman won the prize for best supporting performance in a new scripted series at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards for his role as survivalist Bill in the hit apocalyptic series.

Bill and his partner, Frank, are among the survivors of a fungal brain infection in the HBO show.

The 53-year-old actor starred opposite Murray Bartlett in the episode “Long, Long Time,” which centred on a gay love story.

In his acceptance speech, the Parks and Recreation star thanked the TV studio for “having the guts” to tell such stories.

“Thank you so much. I’m astonished to be in this category, which is bananas,” Offerman said when he took the stage.

The IMDb Portrait Studio At The 2024 Independent Spirit Awards (Getty Images for IMDb)

“Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story it’s a love story, you asshole!” He added.

Offerman’s speech was met with loud applause from the audience at the event in California.

The episode which was met with homophobic hate took a break from the main storyline of the series to focus on the love story between two men, amid an escalating zombie virus.

Bartlett was also nominated for best supporting performance in a new scripted series, while Bella Ramsey was up for best lead performance.

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman at the 2024 Emmy’s (Getty Images)

Co-star Keivonn Montreal Woodard also won the award for best breakthrough performance.

The show has been a smash hit, garnering widespread acclaim including 24 nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Last of Us has begun production on the second season with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. New cast members for Season 2 include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

The events of series two will mirror those of the PlayStation game’s 2020 sequel (The Last of Us Part II), set five years after the events of the first game, and introduce a whole host of new characters.