Nicolas Cage has named his five favourite films starring himself.

The actor appeared on Wednesday night’s episode (14 April) of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new horror-comedy, Renfield.

Midway through the programme, host Stephen Colbert asked: “What are Nic Cage’s top five Nic Cage films?”

Since making his film acting debut at age 17 in Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1989), the actor, now 59, has gone on to star in several movies, including Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and National Treasure (2004).

Despite his long career, however, a few of Cage’s favourite movies are relatively recent releases.

“I’m going to start with Pig, that’s my favourite movie I’ve ever made,” he told Cobert.

“I love Mandy, the movie Panos Cosmatos directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, which Martin Scorsese directed, and I loved Bad Lieutenant, which Werner Herzog directed.”

Finally, Cage added: “And I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed.”

Nicolas Cage in 'Pig' (NEON)

Mandy is a 2018 action-horror film, in which Cage stars opposite Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead (1999) stars Cage as an overworked and overwhelmed paramedic from Manhattan. It also stars Patricia Arquette, Ving Rhames, and John Goodman.

Meanwhile, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) is a black-comedy drama also starring Eva Mendes and Val Kilmer.

Nicolas Cage in ‘Renfield' (Universal Pictures)

In 2013’s Joe, Cage plays a boss of a lumber crew who steps in when he learns a young member of his team (Tye Sheridan) is being abused by his father.

The number one spot on Cage’s list is somewhat unsurprisingly reserved for Pig. The 2021 drama, directed by Michael Sarnoski, earned Cage some of the best reviews of his career.

It currently has a 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cage’s latest feature, Renfield, hits cinemas today (Friday 14 April).

The vampire flick sees Cage star as Dracula opposite Nicolas Hoult who plays Renfield, Dracula’s tortured assistant who does his every bidding.

In a recent interview, Renfield makeup artist Christien Tinsley revealed the extreme lengths that Cage went to in order to play the famous vampire.