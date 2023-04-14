Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gene Simmons was forced to take a seat when he became ill on stage during a recent Kiss concert in Brazil.

The rock band performed in Manaus, Brazil on Wednesday (12 April).

During the show, however, Simmons, 73, had to pause the show before sitting down for the remainder of the performance.

In videos posted by fans, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley can be heard asking the crowd to show their support for Simmons.

“Hold on, Hold on,” said Stanley, 71. “We’re gonna have to stop.”

He continued: “We know how much you love Gene, and he’s obviously sick. We’re gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right?

“Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene!’ One, two, three – Gene!”

As noted by People Magazine, a clip posted by the publication ACritica states that the performance was paused for five minutes before Simmons returned to the stage with a chair.

Staying seated, he continued to perform the band’s song “Say Yeah”.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Simmons for comment.

Kiss are currently on their farewell tour, End of the Road, which was announced in 2018.

Last month, the band announced they would return to the US from October till December.

They plan to call it quits after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas.

The band will play California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, and Maryland before heading to their hometown’s iconic venue on 1 and 2 December.