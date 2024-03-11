When did Nicolas Cage win an Oscar?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicolas Cage was one of five previous Oscar winners to present the award for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Award ceremony.

Cage appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey, Forest Whitaker, Brendan Fraser and Sir Ben Kingsley to introduce the five nominees: Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper.

It was Giamatti, nominated for his role in the drama The Holdovers, to whom Cage paid tribute in his introduction. Cage is a previous winner of an Oscar for Best Actor, having been awarded the prize for his role in the 1996 alcoholism drama Leaving Las Vegas.

Follow along with all the live updates from the red carpet and ceremony here…

In the film, Cage plays a self-destructive screenwriter who falls in love with a sex worker played by Elisabeth Shue.

Cage was later nominated for a second Oscar, for playing a pair of twins in the 2003 metafictional movie Adaptation.

At this year’s ceremony, it was ultimately Murphy who emerged victorious, for his portrayal of nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.