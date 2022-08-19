Jump to content
Noel Clarke says he’s ‘writing a script about all this s***’ a year after being accused of sexual harassment

British actor’s tweet comes days after he posted a video claiming that he was cleared by London’s Metropolitan Police

Inga Parkel
Friday 19 August 2022 18:26
Comments
Noel Clarke says he was cleared by London Metropolitan Police.mp4

Noel Clarke has said he’s developing a “script about all of this s***”, a year after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and bullying.

In April 2021, The Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

The claims spanned sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying.

On Friday (19 August), Clarke tweeted: “I am writing a script about all of this s***t. I’m 30 pages in, but the PTSD is real.”

The Doctor Who actor’s post comes days after he shared a video on Twitter claiming he had been cleared by London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I want you to remember what was said about me… More people coming forward to the police, ‘police are investigating this that the other’ and eventually, ‘police have dropped the investigation due to insufficient evidence’ and all that sort of malarkey,” Clarke said in the video, originally published on 16 August. “I’m going to remember all of that, because it might give me greater PTSD but that’s what we’re saying.”

Noel Clarke tweet

(Noel Clarke/Twitter screenshot)

He went on to share that he filed for information about his case under the UK’s Freedom of Information Act.

“My right of access tells me in black and white from the Metropolitan Police, that in my 40 plus years of life, there has never ever been a complaint or police report made about me – ever in any way, shape, or form,” he said. “There’s no documents found anywhere on the system where I’m named as a person that’s complained of, or a suspect,” he continued.

“Maybe there was a bit of exaggeration and collusion and embellishment and bulls***,” Clarke added. “There are a lot of bad people in this business – I promise you, I was not one.”

In a statement at the time, the Doctor Who star “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

The actor, however, added that he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in ways I did not intend or realise”. He vowed to get professional help “to educate myself and change for the better”.

Later in April 2021, the Metropolitan Police said it conducted a “thorough assessment” and concluded that the information received “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

Following the allegations, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and broadcaster Sky, which had aired Clarke’s series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended Clarke’s membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been handed in April 2021.

