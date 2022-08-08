Olivia Newton-John death: James Gunn and Nigella Lawson among stars to pay tribute to Grease icon
Actor is being remembered as ‘the sweetest and brightest light’
James Gunn and Nigella Lawson are among the stars who have paid tribute to Grease icon Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from cancer.
Newton-John – best known for her role as the sweet, kind Sandy in the hit 1978 musical – died this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page. Read live updates on the story here.
Many stars, including Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta, have reacted to the news.
“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” posted Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. “My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.”
Chef Nigella Lawson posted: “Her memory is already a blessing.”
Coda star Marlee Matlin wrote: “I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton-John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It’s My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”
Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: “Olivia Newton-John has died. That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!”
Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.
