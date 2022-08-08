✕ Close Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta recreate Greese - video explainer

Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old.

The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Mr Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”