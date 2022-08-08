Olivia Newton-John death - live: Grease actor dies aged 73 after breast cancer battle
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old.
The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.
“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
Mr Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
Olivia Newton-John: A look back her career
Newton-John was born in Cambridge in 1948. The youngest of three children, her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was six years old.
She recorded her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine”, in 1966 and went on to tour with fellow singer Pat Carroll. Her first solo album, If Not for You, was released in 1971, and featured covers of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot.
In 1974 she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with “Long Live Love”, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with “Waterloo”.
Filmmaker James Gunn remembers Olivia Newton-John
“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace,” he tweeted.
John Travolta remembers Grease co-star in poignant tribute
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” Travolta posted on Instagram. “Your Danny, your John!”
Tributes pour in for Olivia Newton-John
“We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton-John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth,” tweeted Star Trek actor George Takei.
Donations to go to Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund
Newton-John’s family have asked that donations in her honour be directed toward the cancer organiation she founded, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.
After a long career in Hollywood, the actor and singer dedicated her life to advocating for cancer patients and survivors after she herself was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She was first diagnosed in 1992 and beat the disease before being diagnosed again in 2017.
Olivia Newton-John’s husband announces her death
Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling shared the sad news of her death in a Facebook post on Monday morning.
The Hollywood icon was 73 years old.
Read more from The Independent's Leonie Cooper:
Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73
The Australian entertainer first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 1992
