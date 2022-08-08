Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

John Travolta has shared a tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from breast cancer.

Newton-John – best known for her role as goodie-two-shoes Sandy in the hit 1978 musical – died this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page. Read live updates on the story, including more tributes, here.

News of her death was shared by her husband John Easterling.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said the statement. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The statement added: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Reacting to the news, Travolta – who played bad boy Danny in Grease – shared a post on Instagram.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the star.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

After Grease, Newton-John was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical and performed “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the Academy Awards.

The actor, singer and activist was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After her recovery she became an advocate for various cancer charities.

In May 2017, Newton-John revealed that her breast cancer had returned and metastasised to her lower back and spread to her bones, progressing to stage IV.

She received her OBE in 1979 and DBE in 2020, for her services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.