Olivia Newton-John's former boyfriend 'found in Mexico after going missing 12 years ago'

'The widow's peak is exact. The eyes are very similar and the ears extend down on the head the same distance. I believe it is him,' says private detective

Maya Oppenheim
Tuesday 07 November 2017 13:29
The former boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John has reportedly been discovered after going missing 12 years ago.

Patrick McDermott, an American cameraman of Korean descent who was the on and off boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John, is alive and well in a small town in Mexico, according to New Idea.

Mr McDermott disappeared in 2005 while on a fishing trip. The then 48-year-old set off on the fishing boat “Freedom” from San Pedro Marina on 30 June but mysteriously disappeared, with personal items, including his wallet, left aboard.

While a US Coast Guard investigation released in November 2008 concluded Mr McDermott "most likely" drowned, the circumstances around his disappearance triggered speculation that he faked his own death. In 2009, investigators on Dateline NBC claimed Mr McDermott disappeared to avoid debts - including $8,000 he allegedly owed to his ex-wife for child support.

They later said they believed he was living in a boat off the west coast of Mexico.

New Idea, a long-running Australian weekly magazine, has now claimed it has evidence Mr McDermott is alive after receiving photos by US media agency Coleman-Rayna which show a man who matches his description in the Mexican sun alongside a woman.

"The widow's peak is exact. The eyes are very similar and the ears extend down on the head the same distance. I believe it is him,” private detective, Charlie Parker, told the magazine.

He claimed the individual in the photograph was a “90 per cent match” to Mr McDermott.

In March 2016, Mr McDermott, who has appeared on America’s Most Wanted, was reported to have been found living in Mexico with his German girlfriend.

Newton-John, who played the lead role of Sandy in cult 1978 film Grease, has previously expressed grief about her former boyfriend’s disappearance.

Last September, the British-Australian, who married her second husband John Easterling in 2008, told Australian TV series 60 minutes: "It's human to wonder but you know, those are the things in life you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you go through difficult times, there's always those concerns."

She added: "But, I live on and of course questions come up, always, it's human."

