Olivia Newton-John death - live: Daughter posts moving tribute to Grease star, who has died aged 73
Follow for the latest updates
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old.
The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.
“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
Mr Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
Watch that Olivia Newton-John’s iconic Grease makeover moment
Watch that iconic makeover moment that captured the hearts of a generation and shot Olivia Newton-John to fame for her role as Sandy in Grease.
The actress and activist passed away on Monday (8 August) at her home in Southern California, aged 73.
Her career skyrocketed in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical.
Rewind to one of the film’s most famous scenes here:
Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Watch that iconic makeover moment that captured the hearts of a generation and shot Olivia Newton-John to fame for her role as Sandy in Grease. The actress and activist passed away on Monday (8 August) at her home in Southern California, aged 73. Newton-John had been vocal about her journey with cancer for over 30 years.Her career skyrocketed in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
How Olivia Newton-John's first mammogram missed breast cancer
Dame Olivia Newton-John died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August), nearly thirty years after she was first diagnosed with it.
Following her diagnosis in 1992, the late Grease actor beat the disease, before being diagnosed again with stage 4 breast cancer in 2017.
Since her first diagnosis, the “Physical” singer has been vocal about her journey with cancer, and has dedicated her life to advocating for cancer patients and survivors. That includes educating women on breast cancer screening and early detection.
In 2020, Newton-John shared surprising details about her breast cancer battle at the launch of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation – that her initial mammogram didn’t detect her breast cancer.
Meredith Clark has the full story.
How Olivia Newton-John's first mammogram missed breast cancer
Actor previously revealed in 2020 that her initial mammogram didn’t detect the illness
Sheryl Crow has joined the stars paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John after the Grease actor died on Monday, following a longstanding battle with breast cancer.
The “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker tweeted: “Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia.”
Nancy Sinatra and Sir Rod Stewart honour late Grease star
Nancy Sinatra, Sir Rod Stewart and The Monkees’ star Micky Dolenz have honoured Olivia Newton-John in social media tributes to the Australian actor.
“I didn’t know Olivia Newton-John personally but I admired her for the way she faced her health battles,” Sinatra wrote on Twitter, adding, “Beautiful & strong, she fought to the end.”
Newton-John died from following a prolonged battle with breast cancer, surrounded by friends and family at her ranch in southern California on Monday (8 August).
Stewart, meanwhile, remembered Newton-John as “the perfect Lady”, adding she was “gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication”.
“Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era,” he continued, paying tribute to “my great friend Olivia” on Twitter.
Finally, Dolenz posted a picture of himself with Newton-John from the time when “I played celebrity tennis” with her, adding he was “saddened to hear about this lovely lady”.
Kylie Minogue has said she has “loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John” since she was 10 years old in a heartfelt Twitter tribute to the late Grease star.
Minogue’s post is accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of herself with Newton-John, taken when they performed at the New South Wales Royal Bicentennial Concert in 1988.
Viola Davis has called Olivia Newton-John “my childhood” in an emotional social media post celebrating the “talent, poise and beauty” of the late entertainer.
Piers Morgan has joined the ranks of well-known names to express their sympathy at the passing of Olivia Newton-John, who has died at the age of 73. The broadcaster posted a photo of the pair together, taken at an auction of her Grease memorabilia in Los Angeles. “She told me her favourite song from the movie was ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’,” wrote Morgan.
Actor Mia Farrow has honoured the late Olivia Newton-John, calling her “lovely, talented” and “brave”.
There was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
Olivia Newton-John might be best known for her role as Sandy in the hit 1978 musical, but her lengthy career saw her involved in everything from folk music to medical marijuana advocacy.
Kevin EG Perry has the full story.
There was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
The actor and singer, who has died at 73, made her name as a folk musician and competed against ABBA at Eurovision before becoming a trail-blazing music video star and advocate for the healing power of cannabis and ayahuasca
Olivia Newton-John’s only child, Chloe Lattanzi, has posted a moving tribute to her mother, who has died at the age of 73. The 36-year-old – whose father is Matt Lattanzi – shared a host of photos of the pair on Instagram, including shots of when she was a baby and more recent snaps of the duo filming together.
Three days ago Lattanzi shared another picture of the two together, captioning it, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies