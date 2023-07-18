Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cillian Murphy has reacted to the news that a new 28 Days Later sequel appears to be happening.

In June, the film’s director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland revealed plans to make a follow-up to their hit 2000 horror film 28 Days Later.

Garland said that “an idea” for a potential new film “materialised a few years ago”, adding: “Danny always liked the idea.”

Boyle then told Inverse that the pair are currently “talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently”, stating that if Garland didn’t want to direct the film, he himself would “be well up for it”.

Soon after these quotes surfaced, The Independent spoke with Cillian Murphy during the promotional trail for his new film, Christopher Nolan’s drama Oppenheimer, and asked him whether he’d like to be involved.

Murphy played the lead role of Jim in the horror film, released in 2000, which follows survivors of an incurable virus that ravages the world.

A sequel 28 Weeks Later followed in 2007, focusing on a different set of characters, led by Robert Carlyle – and while it’s unknown whether Garland and Boyle’s idea would include Murphy, it turns out the actor is enthusiastic about the idea of returning.

“That’s great to hear,” he said of the news. “I didn’t know that – I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there.”

28 Days Later co-starred Brendan Gleeson and Christopher Eccleston. It grossed $84.6m (£64.2m) from a budget of just $8m (£6.1m). Murphy also worked with both Boyle and Garland on the 2007 film Sunshine.

Cillian Murphy in ‘28 Days Later' (Peter Mountain/Dna/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The film launched Murphy’s career, and just four years later, he collaborated with Nolan for the first time in Batman Begins. Oppenheimer marks his sixth time working with the filmmaker – but here, he takes on the lead role, playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the man who created the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. It’s released in cinemas on 21 July.

The Independent’s full interview with Murphy and Nolan will be published on Saturday (22 July).