Cillian Murphy has reacted to the news that 28 Years Later finally seems to be happening.

Last week, the film’s director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland discussed plans to make a second follow-up to their hit 2000 horror film 28 Days Later.

Garland recently said that “an idea” for a potential new film “materialised a few years ago”, adding: “Danny always liked the idea.”

Boyle told Inverse that the pair are currently “talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently”, stating that if Garland didn’t want to direct the film, he himself would “be well up for it”.

Soon after these quotes surfaced, The Independent spoke with Cillian Murphy during the promotional trail for his new film, Christopher Nolan’s drama Oppenheimer.

Murphy played the lead role of Jim in 28 Days Later, which follows survivors of an incurable virus that ravages the world.

The sequel 28 Weeks Later (2007) focused on a different set of characters, led by Robert Carlyle, and while it’s unknown whether Garland and Boyle’s idea would include Murphy, the actor is enthusiastic about the idea of returning.

“That’s great to hear. I didn’t know that – I would be there in a flash,” Murphy said.

“I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there.”

28 Days Later co-starred Brendan Gleeson and Christopher Eccleston. It grossed $84.6m (£64.2m) from a budget of just $8m (£6.1m). Murphy worked with both Boyle and Garland on the 2007 film Sunshine.

Cillian Murphy in ‘28 Days Later' (Peter Mountain/Dna/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The film launched Murphy’s career, and just five years later, he collaborated with Nolan for the first time in Batman Begins. Oppenheimer marks his sixth time working with the filmmaker – but this time, he takes on the lead role, playing Robert J Oppenheimer, the man who created the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. It’s released in cinemas on 21 July.

The Independent’s full interview with Murphy and Nolan will be published on Saturday (22 July).