Oscar nominations – LIVE: Hollywood prepares to find out which movies will battle for Academy Awards
Want to know everything about the 2022 Oscars race? We’ve got you covered
Another year, another round of Oscar nominations.
The Oscars 2022 will be taking place next month, but before then, there’s the small case of finding out the films that’ll be duking it out for the top awards, including Best Picture.
Following on from the impressive Bafta nominations, which were announced last week, all eyes are now on the Academy to deliver the goods.
This year’s awards season has seen nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Other films expected to be in contention at the Academy Awards include Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Julia Ducournau’s Titane.
Follow along with live updates from the 2022 Oscar nominations below
The Oscars 2022 will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.
The Oscars have had two great winners in a row – Parasite and Nomadland. If the Academy rewards a one-word titled film this year, I’d like it to be Dune. Or Flee. Or Titane. Hell, even Greenland. Just anything but Belfast.
The 2021-22 awards season might feel like it’s lasted longer than usual, but not as long as the one before; in 2021, the Oscars took place on 26 April. This year, they’ll occur a whole month before – on 27 March
Hello and welcome to a day that comes but once a year – the Oscar nominations announcement! It’s usually a day of crushing disappointment, but hey, we’re here to help you through.
