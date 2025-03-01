Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Oscars has unveiled a new batch of presenters for the forthcoming ceremony.

The list of celebrity presenters announced Wednesday includes first-time Oscar nominee Selena Gomez; Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, and Joe Alwyn.

It was also revealed that Nick Offerman will serve as the ceremony’s announcer.

They join previously announced presenters Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang.

Earlier this month, the Academy confirmed it would continue the tradition of having last year’s Best Actor, Best Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress winners (this time Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) present their respective awards at the March show.

This year’s nominees are led by Netflix’s divisive crime-thriller musical Emilia Pérez with 13 nods, Brady Corbet’s historical epic The Brutalist with 10, and the Ralph Fiennes-starring Pope drama Conclave with eight.

Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller and Oprah are among the 2025 Oscars presenters ( Getty Images )

In late January, Emilia Pérez’s Oscar campaign faced derailment after racist tweets posted by star Karla Sofía Gascón were unearthed. Netflix has since distanced itself from Gascón, despite the Spanish actor insisting she’s “not a racist.”

It remains to be seen whether the movie can sidestep its controversies and go on to secure a few wins, as it did at the recent Baftas.

The 97th Academy Awards, which will broadcast live on Sunday, March 2 on ABC, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, comes months after the Los Angeles area was devastated by wildfires.

Organizers have vowed that this year’s ceremony will “celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

The event will welcome comedian and former late-night host Conan O’Brien to preside over the event. O’Brien takes over Oscars hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed the show in 2023 and 2024.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in November. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise.”