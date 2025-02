Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest event in the showbusiness calendar, the 97th Academy Awards, is going ahead in March.

This despite the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and calls, by some, to postpone the ceremony.

It comes after the Oscar nominees announcements were postponed, as were other stalwart events such as the Critics Choice Awards plus major film premieres such as Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, and Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Similarly to the Grammys and other awards shows that have taken place following the fires, the ceremony will be transformed in light of the devastation.

Furthermore, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pledged to help its members and the broader film community recover.

This is not the only element of the Oscars that will be a little different this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy - winners at the 2024 Oscars. ( AP )

Are the Oscars streaming?

The show is scheduled to begin at midnight GMT - or at 7pm Eastern time in the States.

In the UK, you can watch the Oscars on ITV1 or online on ITVX. Jonathan Ross is hosting a pre-show starting at 10:30pm before the livestream begins from Hollywood.

If you are in the States, the Oscars will be broadcast live by ABC and streamed live on Hulu. You can also watch via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who's hosting the Oscars?

For the first time, Conan O’Brien is hosting the Academy Awards.

O’Brien, the late-night host turned podcaster and occasional movie star, said upon the announcement: “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

How have the wildfires altered the show?

The wildfires that consumed large parts of Los Angeles in early January led some to call for the cancellation of the Academy Awards. The academy twice postponed the announcement of nominations but never pushed the 2 March date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued the show must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.

Organizers have vowed this year’s awards will “celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

Still, the fires have curtailed much of the usual frothiness of Hollywood's awards season. The film academy canceled its annual nominees luncheon.

For many involved in the Oscars, the fires have been felt acutely. O'Brien's Pacific Palisades home survived but his family has been unable to go back to it. O'Brien's assistant and podcast co-host Sona Movsesian lost her home.

open image in gallery The wildfires devastated huge areas of Los Angeles in January ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I know so many people who lost their homes and I’m just, was ridiculously lucky,” O’Brien told The Associated Press. “So we want to make sure that that show reflects what’s happening and that we put a light on the right people in the right way.”

Who's presenting at the Oscars?

The academy on Tuesday announced that Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang have all been added to the presenting lineup.

They’ll join last year’s acting winners — Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Joy — on the Oscar stage. Though the academy initially said it would bring back the “fab five” style of presenting the acting awards, with five previous winners per category, organizers have reportedly abandoned those plans for this year’s ceremony.

Will there be any performances?

The academy has announced that, unlike previous years, the original song nominees will not be performed this time.

That doesn't mean there won't be music, though. Wicked one of the biggest box-office hits of 2024, could feasibly figure into the Oscar plans. (Its songs weren't eligible for best song since, hailing from the Broadway musical, they aren't original to the movie.)

What's nominated for best picture?

The 10 nominees for best picture are: Anora; The Brutalist; A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Dune: Part 2; Emilia Pérez; I’m Still Here; Nickel Boys; The Substance; Wicked.

How can I watch the Oscar-nominated films?

Some of the nominees are still in theaters, but many of this year’s Oscar nominees are streaming on various platforms.

Who are the favourites?

open image in gallery Demi Moore is tipped to win Best Actress for her role in The Substance ( © Universal Studios )

More than most years, that’s a tricky question, but a front-runner has emerged after Anora took the top awards at the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild over the weekend.

The best picture race has been seen as unusually wide open, with Anora, Conclave, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and Emilia Pérez all having legitimate hopes of winning.

In the acting categories, Demi Moore (The Substance) is favored for best actress, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) is most likely in best actor, Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) is the supporting actress front-runner and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) is the favourite for best supporting actor.

None of those awards, however, is considered definite locks.

What's the deal with Emilia Pérez?

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery, comes in with a leading 13 nominations.

The film, at one point, seemed like Netflix’s best chance yet to land the streamer its first best picture nomination. Its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, made history by becoming the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar.

But no nominee has had a rockier post-nominations Oscar campaign. After old offensive tweets by Gascón were uncovered, the actress issued an apology. The fallout, though, has badly damaged a movie that was already a divisive contender, and led Netflix to radically refocus its flagging campaign.