Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

Ariana Grande and Glen Powell picked up their first Golden Globes nominations in the 2025 awards, announced live from Los Angeles on Monday (9 December) by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The Wicked star and the Hit Man actor were tipped for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy respectively.

Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.