Emotional Corey Feldman sheds tears as ‘Goonie brother’ Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar

Corey Feldman wiped tears from his eyes as he posted an emotional video of him watching Goonies co-star Ke Huy Quan win his Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Quan, 51, won for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once after a 25-year break from acting.

Feldman, also 51, starred with Quan in the hit 1985 movie, which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

“IM SO HAPPY 4 U! I LOVE U! I KNEW U COULD DO IT!!! AND THATS OFFICIALLY 2 THEGOONIES STARS WHO NOW OWN OSCARS!” Feldman wrote on Instagram.

Feldman pointed out that the first cast member from the film to win an Oscar was Josh Brolin, and said that he hoped Sean Astin and Martha Plimpton were next.

“WE LOVE U KE!! SO PROUD & HAPPY 4 U & ECCO. GOD BLESS BUDDY! NEVER 4GET! GOONIESNEVERSAYDIE.”

And Feldman also took to Twitter to laud his friend.

MY #GOONIE BROTHER #KEHUYQUAN JUST WON THE OSCAR GOLD LIKE I SAID HE WOULD! CUZ HE DESERVES IT! NOT JUST 4 A FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE IN #EEAAO BUT 4 THE PERSEVERANCE OF FOLLOWING HIS DREAM & NEVER GIVING UP! WATCH US WATCHING HIM HERE: #GOONIES #NEVERSAYDIE https://t.co/amCJcq6wNT — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 13, 2023

“MY GOONIE BROTHER KE HUY QUAN JUST WON THE OSCAR GOLD LIKE I SAID HE WOULD! CUZ HE DESERVES IT! NOT JUST 4 A FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE IN EEAAO BUT 4 THE PERSEVERANCE OF FOLLOWING HIS DREAM & NEVER GIVING UP!”