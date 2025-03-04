Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goldie Hawn has mocked her son Oliver for his “concern” over her Oscars chemistry with Andrew Garfield.

The Death Becomes Her actor, 79, presented two awards alongside British star Garfield at the 2025 ceremony, which saw Anora awarded with five trophies.

Viewers were taken aback by Hawn and former Spider-Man star Garfield’s heartwarming appearance, with Garfield thanking the Oscar winner for bringing happiness to his mother, who died in 2019.

“Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?” he asked, adding: “There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and comfort – and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”

Hawn appeared overwhelmed by his comments and, the following day, Hawn’s actor son Oliver wrote on Instagram: “This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew that was beautiful, my man. I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me.”

He then quipped: “I’m still not sure where I stand. She hasn’t responded to my texts so....”

Hawn comedically replied: “I’m sorry I didn’t answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!”

Oliver, 47, is the son of Hawn and her ex Bill Hudson. His sister is Kate Hudson.

open image in gallery Goldie Hawn mocks son Oliver over his Andrew Garfield ‘concern’ ( Instagram )

The 2025 Oscars race was the closest in years, with the ceremony considered a three-horse race between Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave.

Ultimately, Anora became the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture.

Actors in contention to become Oscar winners included Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) – but both lost out on the night, with Mikey Madison taking home Best Actress and Adrien Brody winning his second Oscar for his role in The Brutalist.

open image in gallery Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn at the 2025 Oscars ( Getty Images )

The actor was criticised for his “indulgent” acceptance speech after appearing to throw his chewing gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by an “incredibly silly” Conan O’Brien, who shocked with jokes about the Emilia Pérez-Karla Sofía Gascón controversy and also Canadian rapper Drake, which drew gasps from the crowd.

Meanwhile, viewers hit out at a Bond tribute for being the ceremony’s “worst” moment in years.