Spider-Verse star apologises after saying film was ‘robbed’ at Oscars

Shameik Moore has apologised for his candid reaction to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse losing the Best Animated Feature category at the 2024 Oscars.

The 28-year-old actor, who voiced Miles Morales (Spider-Man) in both the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its newest Oscar-nominated sequel, tweeted the word “robbed” after Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was named the winner of the category at Sunday’s ceremony.

Pixar’s Elemental, Nimona and Pablo Berger’s Robot Dreams were also in contention for Best Animated Feature.

Several X users called out Moore for his “unprofessional” response, with one writing: “Show respect to all nominees and winners and humble yourself.”

Moore quickly followed up in another tweet, writing: “Respect to the winner. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spider-Verse has impacted A LOT of lives. We may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

The film’s producer, Christopher Miller, reacted in a separate tweet, which read: “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

Moore was then tagged in a post, which highlighted Miller’s reaction as the correct way “you respond to losing”.

“Your [sic] right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports,” Moore replied. “Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

Into the Spider-Verse won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The third film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was originally expected to be released on 29 March, has been delayed indefinitely.

Miyazaki’s win for The Boy and the Heron marks his second Oscar triumph. He won his first Academy Award for his 2001 animated film Spirited Away.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, remained a steady night with predictable winners, except for Poor Things star Emma Stone, whose Best Actress win for her role as Bella Baxter, a woman implanted with the brain of an infant, came as a shock to many.

By the end of the night, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was awarded the top prize: Best Picture. The atomic bomb epic also swept half of the acting categories – Cillian Murphy (Best Actor) and Robert Downey Jr (Best Supporting Actor) – and landed Nolan his first Oscar for Best Director.

Find the full list of 2024 Oscar winners here.