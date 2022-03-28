Fans were left disappointed by the live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars.

Partway through the ceremony, which is taking place on Sunday night (27 March) in Los Angeles, viewers and audience members were treated to a live performance of the hit song from Disney’s Encanto.

Earlier this year, the track surpassed Frozen’s “Let It Go” to become the studio’s highest-charted song in over 26 years.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast.

Viewers, however, were left unsatisfied by rendition performed at the Oscars by a number of the film’s cast members, including Beatriz who voices the lead role of Mirabel.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Nah… We need to talk about that ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ performance! What was that?”

Another added: “Well RIP the people who tuned in to actually hear ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’,” accompanied by a crying face emoji.

“I’m sorry but no, that was awful… ‘We Need to Talk About Bruno,’” wrote someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “NO cause you had me HYPED for ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ & you gave me THAT. Nah… we need to discuss Bruno now.”

“Didn’t know anything could make me dislike ‘We Need to Talk About Bruno,’” quipped another fan.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became a huge success after the film was released in December last year.

The song, however, is not in the running for an Oscar after another track from the film – “Dos Oruguitas” – was submitted for contention for the Best Original Song award instead.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage.

