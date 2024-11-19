Paul Mescal has hilariously blunt response to meeting King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish actor and Gladiator 2 star, Paul Mescal has given a very frank answer about meeting King Charles III at the premiere of the blockbuster last week.

Mescal stars as Lucius Verus in the Ridley Scott film, which has been largely praised by critics, with the 28-year-old hinting that he would be interested in starring in a third film.

The London premiere for the movie took place on 13 November in Leicester Square and saw Mescal reunite with his All of Us Strangers co-star, Andrew Scott.

King Charles was in attendance and met Mescal and the rest of the cast on the red carpet, but the interaction didn’t appear to have much impact on the actor.

Speaking to Variety, Mescal was asked if it was “wild” to meet the King but gave an honest answer, referencing his nationality. The actor said: “It’s definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I’m, like, Irish – so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities.”

Mescal did give a much more diplomatic answer when it came to Ridley Scott, claiming that it was an “amazing thing” for the director to meet the King, adding: “I know how important that is for him. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

Mescal also gave a very awkward answer when asked what he said to the King, remarking that “you just kind of nod along”.

“I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling,” he added.

King Charles III meets Denzel Washington at the Gladiator 2 premiere ( Eddie Mulholland/PA Wire )

Elsewhere, Mescal has addressed Saoirse Ronan’s viral remark on The Graham Norton Show, in which she silenced her fellow guests with a brutally honest reminder about women’s safety.

Recently appearing on Irish broadcaster RTE’s The Late Late Show, he was asked if he was surprised by the response to Ronan’s comments. “I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got, because it’s massively important,” Mescal replied.

“I’m sure you’ve had Saoirse on the show. She’s quite often, more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room,” he continued.

“I think she was spot-on, hit the nail on the head, and it’s also good that messages like that are kind of gaining traction. Like, that’s a conversation that we should absolutely be having on a daily basis,” the Normal People actor said.