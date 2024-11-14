Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott were filmed leaping into each other’s arms during the Gladiator II premiere in London on Wednesday night.

The All of Us Strangers co-stars were filmed embracing outside London's Leicester Square during the highly anticipated sequel of Ridley Scott's 2000 box office hit.

The Irish actors shared laughter and posed for pictures ahead of walking into the screening.

Ridley had earlier teased that he could be directing a third film, with Mescal saying he would "absolutely love" to do another.

‘Gladiator II’ is in cinemas from 15 November.