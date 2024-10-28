Saoirse Ronan schools male Graham Norton guests with 10-word reality check

Saoirse Ronan’s 10-word schooling of male guests on The Graham Norton Show left them silenced on Friday, 25 October.

The Blitz star appeared alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne to discuss their respective projects.

As The Day of the Jackal actor recounted being told to use his phone as a weapon while learning self-defence, Mescal laughed off the idea, saying: “Who is actually going to think about that?”

The sofa was left in silence as Ronan responded with: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

She was met with a round of applause from the audience.