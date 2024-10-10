Blitz: Steve McQueen and Saoirse Ronan on film’s relevance amid current conflicts

Steve McQueen and Saoirse Ronan told The Independent why their new film, Blitz, is especially important to be seen by audiences in light of current conflicts around the world.

Premiering at London Film Festival’s opening gala on Wednesday (9 October), the new movie tells the story of East End mum Rita, who decides to send her nine-year-old son George (Elliott Heffernan) to the countryside from war-torn London but learns her son has not arrived at his destination.

It's seen from the perspective of the nine-year-old, played by Elliott Heffernan.

"It's happening all around us right now. So it's something that you can't really escape," Ronan said.

"It's allowing us to see the kind of nonsensical kind of element of war through a child's eyes... It's about community. It's about togetherness."