Fans of Paul Rudd were shocked to see the Hollywood star in a Wrexham pub before the team’s crunch match against Boreham Wood.

On Saturday (22 April), Wrexham AFC eased past Boreham Wood to seal their return to League Two after a 15-year hiatus.

The club’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney weren’t the only famous faces in town for the crucial match, however, with Rudd also making an appearance

Before kick-off, the Marvel star was seen drinking beer and singing songs at The Turf pub over the road from the stadium.

Fans shared photos and videos of the Ant-Man actor joining in the pre-match festivities with the football fans.

“Normal day in Wrexham please…” wrote one person alongside a picture of himself and the actor.

Rudd, 54, stopped to take selfies with a number of fans.

People have praised the actor for his down-to-earth appearance in the town.

“Loving the pictures of Paul Rudd having a pint with the Wrexham fans,” wrote one person. “Just because you are a so-called superstar, it doesn’t make you too good to share the craic with the ‘little people’. Many could learn from this.”

Another wrote: “I’m not joking when I say my brain cannot fully believe that Paul Rudd was in Wrexham last night.”

“Just when I thought I couldn’t like and admire Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds any more… they go and invite Paul Rudd to share in their promotion celebrations…” said someone else.

Paul Rudd in The Turf pub opposite the Racecourse Ground (PA)

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice”.

Novielli told PA: “(I) just said hi, can you take a picture he said yeah. I asked if he’s having a good time and he said ‘amazing.”