Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682235081

Glastonbury resale: Tickets go on sale today ahead of festival headlined by Elton John and Arctic Monkeys

Music fans scramble to secure their spot at the 2023 festival

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 23 April 2023 08:31
Comments
Arcadia - Metamorphosis - Glastonbury

It’s only a matter of months before Worthy Farm is transformed into a festival site with the return of Glastonbury this summer.

Now in its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 will take place in Somerset between Wednesday and Sunday, 21 – 25 June.

Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses are among the artists to have been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis, who also addressed the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners.

While the large majority of tickets were sold in November, music fans have another chance to secure their place at this year’s event with a “very limited number” of tickets on sale this week.

The first batch of resale tickets, which included coach travel, were sold on Thursday (20 April).

Recommended

The second and final portion of resale tickets – not including travel – will be available for purchase at 9am today (Sunday 23 April).

In order to be eligible to purchase these tickets, you need to have registered by 17 April in order to obtain a registration number.

The demand for these last remaining resale tickets is expected to be extraordinarily high.

Follow along with live updates from the resale here…

1682235081

What tickets are available to purchase today and for how much?

Today’s resale will be general admission tickets – without travel included.

Tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee per person.

Heads up: Unlike with the original sale, attendees must pay the full ticket price in full when prompted, not just a deposit. Those successful in the ticket resale will not be required to pay at the time of placing a booking request. An email confirming the booking request will be sent within 3 hours with information on how to complete payment and finalise the booking. This will not be the deposit as in previous sales, but the full amount.

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 08:31
1682234778

What time does the resale begin?

The last chance to secure Glastonbury tickets begins at 9am. All tickets can be purchased here when they go on sale in 34 minutes...

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 08:26
1682234658

Everything you need to know about today’s resale

Check out our guide to today’s resale, including how to nab tickets, here...

How to get tickets in final Glastonbury resale tomorrow

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale on Seetickets today?

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 08:24
1682234407

Last chance!

Today is the final chance to secure your spot at Glastonbury 2023 with the last batch of tickets up for resale at 9am.

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 08:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in