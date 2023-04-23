Glastonbury resale: Tickets go on sale today ahead of festival headlined by Elton John and Arctic Monkeys
Music fans scramble to secure their spot at the 2023 festival
It’s only a matter of months before Worthy Farm is transformed into a festival site with the return of Glastonbury this summer.
Now in its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 will take place in Somerset between Wednesday and Sunday, 21 – 25 June.
Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses are among the artists to have been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis, who also addressed the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners.
While the large majority of tickets were sold in November, music fans have another chance to secure their place at this year’s event with a “very limited number” of tickets on sale this week.
The first batch of resale tickets, which included coach travel, were sold on Thursday (20 April).
The second and final portion of resale tickets – not including travel – will be available for purchase at 9am today (Sunday 23 April).
In order to be eligible to purchase these tickets, you need to have registered by 17 April in order to obtain a registration number.
The demand for these last remaining resale tickets is expected to be extraordinarily high.
What tickets are available to purchase today and for how much?
Today’s resale will be general admission tickets – without travel included.
Tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee per person.
Heads up: Unlike with the original sale, attendees must pay the full ticket price in full when prompted, not just a deposit. Those successful in the ticket resale will not be required to pay at the time of placing a booking request. An email confirming the booking request will be sent within 3 hours with information on how to complete payment and finalise the booking. This will not be the deposit as in previous sales, but the full amount.
What time does the resale begin?
Everything you need to know about today’s resale
What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale on Seetickets today?
Last chance!
Today is the final chance to secure your spot at Glastonbury 2023 with the last batch of tickets up for resale at 9am.
