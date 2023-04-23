✕ Close Arcadia - Metamorphosis - Glastonbury

It’s only a matter of months before Worthy Farm is transformed into a festival site with the return of Glastonbury this summer.

Now in its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 will take place in Somerset between Wednesday and Sunday, 21 – 25 June.

Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses are among the artists to have been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis, who also addressed the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners.

While the large majority of tickets were sold in November, music fans have another chance to secure their place at this year’s event with a “very limited number” of tickets on sale this week.

The first batch of resale tickets, which included coach travel, were sold on Thursday (20 April).

The second and final portion of resale tickets – not including travel – will be available for purchase at 9am today (Sunday 23 April).

In order to be eligible to purchase these tickets, you need to have registered by 17 April in order to obtain a registration number.

The demand for these last remaining resale tickets is expected to be extraordinarily high.

Follow along with live updates from the resale here…