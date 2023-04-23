London Marathon 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Sir Mo Farah enters race for final time
Sir Mo Farah is racing in London for the final time
The London Marathon is back in its usual April spot and some of the world’s most elite long-distance athletes are set to compete across the capital city’s streets on Sunday - as well as thousands of others taking part in the general public.
Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremuw all set to compete, four of the five fastest male runners in history, while in the elite women’s list can be found world record holder Brigid Kosgei and last year’s winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw.
The course sees entrants will start in south Greenwich, heading back towards the centre of London on to cut by the Cutty Sark by the Thames, hugging the river as they travel through Bermondsey and crossing Tower Bridge. From there it’s through the old Docklands and Canary Wharf before doubling back to begin the final stretch through central London, passing the edge of St James’s Park and on to the famous finish on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.
Follow the 2023 London Marathon live below:
London Marathon live
The waves of runners in the mass event have started too now. They’ll go through in stages, grouping them slightly apart to avoid too much congestion on the roads.
Everybody is individually timed of course so no need to worry about going through the start line ten minutes after someone else!
London Marathon live
Time for the elite men to get underway.
Mo Farah is running his final Marathon, plus we’ve got Kenenisa Bekele, the current defending champion Amos Kipruto and the world champion Tamirat Tola. Kelvin Kiptum is the fastest-ever debutant, he’s here too. Chris Thompson, Ben Connor and Emile Cairess are among the other British entrants to watch out for.
We’ll have about another 47,000 runners starting just behind them too!
26.2 miles for them all to complete - and here we go, Eliud Kipchoge hits the start button and they are all underway!
London Marathon live
We’re close to the men getting started - Bekele, Kiptum, Legese. They’re all there. Eliud Kipchoge is only watching on but otherwise the fastest of the fastest are all there.
At the other end of the spectrum we’ve just heard from the youngest (18 years and one day) and the oldest (90 years old!) runners who are taking part in the mass event. Superb stuff.
Sir Mo Farah expects emotional weekend for his final London Marathon
Sir Mo Farah has admitted there could be tears after he reiterated Sunday’s London Marathon will be his last.
The four-time Olympic gold medallist revealed in January that 2023 was set to be his final year in athletics and he would not attempt another 26.2-mile race following this weekend’s exploits.
Farah had to pull out of last year’s TCS London Marathon with a hip injury but he is happy with how his training camp in Ethiopia has gone and is ready to enjoy his last hurrah in the capital.
“Sunday will probably be my last marathon in terms of just being realistic,” the 40-year-old said at a press conference.
“It will be my last marathon. It won’t be my last race but in terms of marathon, the London Marathon will be my last.”
Sir Mo Farah expects emotional weekend for his final London Marathon
The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed in January that 2023 would be his last year of racing.
London Marathon live
Eliud Kipchoge is speaking to BBC Sport - he’s not running today as he was at Boston last week, where he experienced the rare emotion of not winning.
“The city of London is really good. It’s cool to be here and see the community is cheering the athletes. London is like home, it’s the place to be.
“It’s a strong field and I’m counting on them to push their limits. That’s the way to improve their careers.”
London Marathon live
In the wheelchair race Marcel Hug is now well ahead of Daniel Romanchuk and this is quickly looking like he’ll be making it a Boston-London double in very quick succession.
The women’s race sees a much tighter group in the lead, four athletes battling away with Susannah Scaroni out in front right now.
London Marathon live
Marathon bosses are talking about the possibility of disruption today with some groups having suggested their intention for protests.
“We’ve put so many mitigations in place. It’s 26 miles of roadway - we hope people realise what this event does for physical health, mental health. We hope it goes off as it should do and how it has done,” says the race director Hugh Brasher on BBC Sport.
Previously, he added: “I’ve come from a meeting with Extinction Rebellion, they will be uniquely asking all their participants to help guard the London Marathon,” he said. “To do something which is unique in their history, to protect what is one of the crown jewels of British sport.
“We have been talking to Extinction Rebellion for months. They have been very clear they are in a new phase of wanting to engage the general public in a different way.”
More details here.
London Marathon live
Eilish McColgan has vowed to return stronger when she eventually makes her London Marathon debut after pulling out of Sunday’s race because of a knee problem.
Event organisers announced on Thursday evening that McColgan had delayed her travel to London to give her the best chance of competing, and would not be attending a scheduled pre-event media conference on Friday morning.
The 32-year-old Scot – who won her first major title in the 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – had hoped for good news on the fitness front, but eventually admitted defeat after not being able to shake off the issue in time to run.
“There are a few factors that have come together like a bad storm. A whole host of things in the last three weeks have built up and this knee thing has been the final crack in the armour.”
McColgan had planned to run the 2022 London Marathon last October before being forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.
McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996, said: “I’ve shed a lot of tears in the last two days. It feels tougher because I’ve missed two now, for two entirely different reasons.
“I know how special the London Marathon is. I’ve been there with my mum, watched Paula Radcliffe on TV.
“I’ve had so many people messaged me to say they are running or they are coming out to watch it, raising money for charity.
“There are so many incredible stories around London and this weekend, so to not be a part of it, having trained so hard to be there, it is sad.”
London Marathon live
The remaining contenders in the elite women’s race (and their personal best time):
- Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH, personal best 2:17:23)
- Tigist Assefa (ETH, 2:15:37)
- Peres Jepchirchir (KEN, 2:17:16)
- Almaz Ayana (ETH, 2:17:20)
- Genzebe Dibaba (ETH, 2:18:05)
- Sutume Asefa Kebede (2:18:12)
- Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN, 2:18:20)
- Emily Sisson (USA, 2:18:29 NR)
- Alemu Megertu (ETH, 2:18:32)
- Natasha Wodak (CAN, 2:23:12 NR)
- Charlotte Purdue (GBR, 2:23:26)
- Susanna Sullivan (USA, 2:25:14)
- Ellie Pashley (AUS, 2:26:21)
- Stephanie Davis (GBR, 2:27:16)
- Maor Tiyouri (ISR, 2:29:04)
- Alice Wright (GBR, 2:29:08)
- Rosie Edwards (GBR, 2:31:56)
- Samantha Harrison (GBR, 2:32:22)
- Eilish McColgan (GBR, debut)
- Sifan Hassan (NED, debut)
- Girmawit Gebrzihair (ETH, debut)
- Dominique Scott (RSA, debut)
London Marathon live
A sad start - Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei is unfortunately already out after just a couple of minutes.
She came into the Marathon with a slight injury and clearly it hasn’t cleared up in time, leaving the marathon world record holder to step aside and leave the field.
