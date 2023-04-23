Kelvin Kiptum smashes London Marathon record in extraordinary result

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum ran the second fastest time in history to win the London Marathon, shattering the course record, in an astonishing performance that at one stage threatened to break Eliud Kipchoge’s world best.

The 23-year-old Kiptum destroyed the field with the fastest second half of a marathon in history, finishing well clear with a time of 2:01.27 - the quickest ever in London. Kiptum tired towards the end and finished 18 seconds short of Kipchoge’s world record, but his performance suggested the great Kipchoge’s time could be under threat in the near future.

Sir Mo Farah finished ninth on his final appearance at the London Marathon, with the British great finishing behind compatriots Emile Cairess and Phil Sesemann. The top three was rounded out by Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor and Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, who had been left behind by the remarkable Kiptum.

It was the second extraordinary performance of the day in London, after Sifan Hassan won the women’s race in what was her marathon debut.

Earlier in the day, Swiss star Marcel Hug won a fifth men’s wheelchair race in London, just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.

The ‘Silver Bullet’ shattered his own course record with a time of 1:23.43.

Great Britain’s David Weir finished fifth in his 24th London Marathon in a time of 1:32.44.

The women’s wheelchair race was won by 2018 winner Madison de Rozario of Australia, who pipped four-time champion Manuela Schar on the finish line.

London Marathon’s men’s result

Time (Official) 1. Kelvin Kiptum 2:01:25 2. Geoffrey Kamworor 2:04:23 3. Tamirat Tol 2:04:59 4. Leul Gebresil 2:05:45 5. Seifu Tura 2:06:38 6. Emile Cairess 2:08:07 7. Brett Robinson 2:10:19 8. Phil Sesemann 2:10:23 9. Sir Mo Farah 2:10:28 10. Chris Thompson 2:11:50

London Marathon’s women’s result