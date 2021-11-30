Paul Walker’s daughter has paid tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death.

Paul, who played Brian O’Connor in the Fast and Furious franchise, died in a car accident, aged 40, in 2013.

Willow Walker, 23, posted a tribute to her father on Instagram earlier today (30 November) to mark eight years since the actor’s passing.

The post included a picture of her with her father when she was an infant. Her father can be seen kissing her cheek in the image.

Meadow captioned the post: “I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

You can see the full post here:

Willow later shared another post which she hoped would “honour” her father’s “legacy” by encouraging people to donate to the ‘Paul Walker Foundation’.

She wrote: “To honour my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots. Happy Giving Tuesday!“Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood.

“Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process. From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you.”

Back in October, it was revealed that Paul’s Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding.

Diesel is godfather to Meadow, who was born just two years before the pair first starred in The Fast and the Furious (2000) together.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Diesel as he walked her down the aisle in place of her father.

Speaking about Meadow in an interview in June, Diesel told Extra: “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.”

Diesel most recently appeared in the ninth Fast & Furious film, which was released earlier this year, and is set to appear in two final instalments.