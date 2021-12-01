Vin Diesel has shared a poignant tribute to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his former Fast & Furious co-star’s death.

Walker played Brian O’Connor in the popular action franchise. He died at the age of 40 on 30 November 2013, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident.

On Instagram, Diesel (real name Mark Sinclair) wrote a message to his late friend and collaborator, alongside a picture of their daughters together on Meadow Walker’s wedding day.

“So much to tell you,” he wrote. “I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...’

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.”

Diesel said that he would “never forget” Walker’s words to him on the day his daughter was born.

“You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room,” he continued. “But that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.

“You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith.”

It was revealed in October that Diesel had in fact walked Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding in her late father’s absence.

Referring to the photo of their daughters together, Diesel added: “Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her maid of honour.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that Uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo...”

Walker’s daughter also shared her own tribute to mark the occasion.