Pauly Shore responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s Encino Man Oscars joke

Pauly Shore has responded to the Encino Man joke that Jimmy Kimmel made during Sunday’s (12 March) Oscars ceremony.

In his opening monologue, the host pointed out that Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, who featured in Encino Man with Shore, have been nominated (and won) in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Role categories for their performances in The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once respectively.

“Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “What an incredible night this must be for the two of you, and what a difficult night it must be for Pauly Shore.”

Shore has now responded to Kimmel’s jab, saying: “We love to hate people when they’re on top.”

“People wanted to smash me down and they did,” the actor, 55, told Page Six. “I was always nice to everyone, always cool, I put my heart into my all my films.

“You’re buying and selling a human being,” he said. “Human beings have feelings, it’s not like selling real estate.”

The Bio-Dome star added that he’s happy for his Encino Man co-stars.

“It’s a big deal, I’m happy for these guys,” he said. “We did a movie together years ago and I’m glad that people still talk about it 30 years later. It’s crazy.”

Shore also said that he misses acting.

“I do truly miss acting and I miss being on set… hopefully it happens… it’s about just dreaming and hoping,” he said. “People are always like, ‘We want you back!’”

Shore is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker best known for his roles in 1990s comedy films. He began his career as a stand-up comedian at the age of 17, before becoming an MTV VJ in 1989.

Apart from Encino Man, the actor is known for his roles in Son in Law and Bio-Dome.