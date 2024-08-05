Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt has been released from the intensive care unit (ICU) after sustaining a head injury in an e-bike accident on Monday, July 29.

Pax, 20, was riding his electric bike along Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles during rush hour at around 5pm that evening when he crashed into the back of a car at an intersection, TMZ reported.

He was taken to a local LA hospital following the accident and according to initial reports, doctors feared he had suffered a minor brain bleed.

In a new update on Sunday (August 4), a source told People: “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

The source added that Jolie, who was with him in the hospital during his recovery, is “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

His five siblings have also “been visiting and helping,” the source said. “They are all very close.”

Representatives for Pax did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Pax Jolie-Pitt (right) reportedly suffered complex trauma after his e-bike crash ( Getty Images )

Pax is one of six children Jolie, 49, shares with her former husband Pitt, 60. They also share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Last December, Pax made headlines when a 2020 Father’s Day post he reportedly shared on a private Instagram account was unearthed by the MailOnline. “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a***hole,” Pax reportedly addressed the message to his adoptive father. “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Pitt did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment at the time.

After just two years of marriage, Jolie and Pitt announced their split in 2016. An acrimonious break-up has ensued.

Jolie is thought to have filed for divorce after an incident on a September 2016 private flight from France to Los Angeles.

Court filings obtained by The New York Times claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. It also claimed that “he poured beer on Jolie” and “poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Pitt vehemently denied the claims at the time, and was never charged following an investigation into the allegations. However, a detailed account of what transpired on the private plane was made public last year, after FBI records were leaked to the press.

Earlier this month, their daughter Shiloh confirmed she had dropped her father’s surname. The 18-year-old filed for her legal name to be changed from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie.

Although Shiloh is thought to be the first of their children to embark on the legal process required to officially change names, both Vivienne and Zahara have unofficially dropped their father’s surname.

In May, Shiloh’s younger sister Vivienne dropped Pitt from her surname, according to the program for the Broadway play The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mother.

In 2023, Zahara, 19, also appeared to have decided to no longer use her father’s surname, as she was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie.