Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has officially announced a forthcoming movie spin-off of its popular crime drama series Peaky Blinders.

The show, which starred Cillian Murphy as gangster and businessman Tommy Shelby, came to an end in 2022 after six seasons. The creator, Steven Knight, has since been vocal about wanting to wrap up the story in a follow-up film rather than with a seventh season.

Now, Netflix has finally confirmed the good news.

“Thomas Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix,” the streamer shared on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of the movie’s script.

The currently untitled movie has been written by Knight and will be helmed by Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the show’s debut season.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Deadline. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The 48-year-old Irishman’s return had originally been confirmed by Knight in March. “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie],” he said at the premiere of his BBC drama, The Town. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Knight had previously suggested the film would arrive sometime in 2024, but with filming beginning in September, Knight has now hinted at a 2025 release date.

Set in the aftermath of World War I, Peaky Blinders followed one of the region’s most powerful gangs at the time, led by returning war hero Thomas Shelby (Murphy).

‘If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there,’ Cillian Murphy previously said ( Netflix )

The critically acclaimed series premiered its first four seasons on BBC Two before moving to BBC One for its final two. In addition to Murphy, it starred Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Murphy has spoken at length about his interest in returning to the role in a Peaky Blinders movie if presented with a worthy script.

“If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

He had similarly told RadioTimes: “The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there.”