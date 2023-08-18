Peter Dinklage is a tormented composer in the trailer for ‘She Came to Me’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway’s forthcoming film She Came to Me’s first trailer has been released.

The romantic comedy, directed by Rebecca Miller, follows the story of opera composer named Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is experiencing a creative block weeks before an important deadline.

With the support of his wife Patricia (Hathaway), a New York therapist, Steven seeks inspiration elsewhere and finds it in tugboat captain Katrina (Marisa Tomei).

The film premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on 16 February this year. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in September by Vertical Entertainment.

Discussing the film and its theme of a creative block, Miller told Entertainment Weekly: “The Block is the great fear, right under death itself, for people who harvest their imaginations for a living.

“I myself was totally blocked for about a year, and the feeling was a like claustrophobia, a kind of existential panic. I volunteered at a women’s shelter in Ireland and somehow that unblocked me and led to Personal Velocity.

She added: “Maybe because I was paying attention to other people and not staring inside my own head. I also remember my father going through the agonies of trying to find a subject or a character and getting inside it – ‘Waiting for the lighting to strike,’ as he called it.”

Miller also said that as a director, she’s been “obsessed with the idea that the character Steven Lauddem’s behavior in the film be authentic”.

She hoped that real composers “could watch the film and believe it, even as much of the film has an absurd quality. I find that when you burrow deep into real life, you come back with some crazy gems, because life is inherently absurd.”

Apart from Dinklage, Tomei, and Hathaway, She Came To Me features Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, Harlow Jane and Evan Ellison.

According to reports, Steve Carell, Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman were all previously attached to star in the film in 2017.

She Came To Me is scheduled for release in cinemas on 29 September.