Donald Trump Jr went after Peter Dinklage on Tuesday night after the Game of Thrones star criticised Disney for its remake of the “f***ing backward” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The critically acclaimed actor recently lashed out at the studio for falling back on a story based on damaging stereotypes surrounding dwarfism, calling out double standards in the film industry.

While Disney responded to the criticism from Dinklage saying they “are consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” Mr Trump was not happy.

Sharing a New York Post story headlined “Disney rethinking ‘Snow White’ after Peter Dinklage calls out use of dwarves”, Mr Trump tweeted: “Lol… This is getting so ridiculous. Also, it seems he was fine with the dwarf jokes in [Game of Thrones]. I guess it’s all good as long as you’re getting paid? Disney consulting gig coming Spring 2022.”

Mr Trump’s comments have themselves been met with a backlash as some Twitter users came to Dinklage’s defence.

“Don Jr. is now…Checks notes.. Attacking dwarves?” wrote Twitter user William Buecker.

“You obviously did not read the article and don’t understand the title of the film,” wrote another user.

The controversy took off when the actor, while discussing the concept of “wokeness” on the latest episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, made his comments about the live-action remake, which will star Rachel Zegler as the princess.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” he said.

“You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?”

Responding to the criticism, Disney said: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”