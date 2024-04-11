Prince Andrew ‘delighted’ with portrayal in new Netflix film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Andrew is “delighted” by his portrayal in the new Netflix film Scoop, friends have claimed.

The film follows the aftermath of the disgraced Royal’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, which resulted in his disastrous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis following allegations of sexual assault.

The notorious 2019 interview saw the Prince, now 64, make bombshell claims when quizzed over a photograph of himself with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to him.

When asked about his whereabouts on the day the picture was taken, the Royal claimed that he was not with the then-17-year-old but instead dropping his daughter off at a Woking branch of Pizza Express for a birthday party.

Andrew is portrayed in the new film by Rufus Sewell, who said he repeatedly listened to the car crash interview before starring in Scoop alongside Gillian Anderson, who stepped into Maitlis’ shoes.

“Obviously Andrew regrets doing the interview, and if he had his time again he wouldn’t do it,” a friend of the Prince told The Daily Beast. “That said, he feels Scoop is much more even-handed than he expected.

“It’s fair to say he was delighted by Rufus Sewell’s portrayal of him.”

Uncanny: Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell as Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop' ( Netflix )

Another friend praised the film for depicting some of the good work Prince Andrew did when he was still a working Royal.

They said: “I think the show, to the satisfaction of everyone who actually knows the guy, made clear that Andrew was an extremely good convener of people.

“He did actually play a valuable role for the royals with Pitch@Palace and his other business-focused advocacy work.

“When he was at a business meet and greet in a conference room in Hong Kong, there was real energy when he entered the room.”

Prince Andrew said he has ‘regret for his association’ with Epstein ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prince Andrew denies all allegations of sexual assault made by Giuffre.

He settled the civil case she brought against him for an undisclosed sum in 2022. He said at the time that he recognised she had “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks”.

The Prince also stressed “his regret for his association” with Epstein.