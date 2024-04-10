Journalist who took infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein speaks out

The journalist who took the infamous photograph of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein in Central Park

Annette Witheridge was a US-based British journalist and was tasked with tracking down Andrew in New York in 2011.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday (9 April), Ms Witheridge explained how she followed several leads to find the Prince at Epstein’s lavish residence, where she eventually captured a key photograph of him with Epstein.

She said: “I didn’t think he [Andrew) would be stupid enough to stay there, because he [Epstein] had been to prison and was a sex offender, but as I arrived I heard British accents.”