Razzies 2023: Blonde and Tom Hanks among winners at awards for ‘worst’ in film ahead of Oscars
Razzies themselves were named ‘Worst Actress’ following backlash to nominating a 12-year-old in category
Blonde and Elvis were among the winners at the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards.
The awards, known as the Razzies, take place the weekend of the Academy Awards and celebrate the very ‘worst’ in film.
While many of the films nominated did not make it near this year’s Oscars, there is some crossover, with Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde picking up the gong for Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. De Armas is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in the film.
This year’s Razzies were mired with controversy following backlash for their decision to nominate 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress.
Writing in The Independent, Jacob Stolworthy said that “to nominate an Oscar winner, or someone with proven bankable success to their name, is acceptable; to highlight the performance of someone as young as 12 is not just tacky – it’s fairly reprehensible”.
Following the backlash, the Razzies apologised and removed Armstrong’s name from the public ballot, replacing it with the organisation itself, which won the award for Worst Actress. Going forward, there will be a lower age restriction of 18 on nominees.
Read the full list of winners below...
Worst Picture
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
WINNER: Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
Worst Actress
The Razzies (WINNER)
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone – The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona – Morbius (WINNER)
Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz – The 355
Fan Bingbing – The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson – Good Mourning
Tom Hanks – Elvis (WINNER)
Xavier Samuel – Blonde
Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Evan Williams – Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – Elvis (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women – Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik – Blonde
Daniel Espinosa – Morbius
Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius
