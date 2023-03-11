Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blonde and Elvis were among the winners at the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The awards, known as the Razzies, take place the weekend of the Academy Awards and celebrate the very ‘worst’ in film.

While many of the films nominated did not make it near this year’s Oscars, there is some crossover, with Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde picking up the gong for Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. De Armas is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in the film.

This year’s Razzies were mired with controversy following backlash for their decision to nominate 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress.

Writing in The Independent, Jacob Stolworthy said that “to nominate an Oscar winner, or someone with proven bankable success to their name, is acceptable; to highlight the performance of someone as young as 12 is not just tacky – it’s fairly reprehensible”.

Following the backlash, the Razzies apologised and removed Armstrong’s name from the public ballot, replacing it with the organisation itself, which won the award for Worst Actress. Going forward, there will be a lower age restriction of 18 on nominees.

Read the full list of winners below...

Worst Picture

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto in Morbius (AP)

WINNER: Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

Worst Actress

The Razzies (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone – The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona – Morbius (WINNER)

Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz – The 355

Fan Bingbing – The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson – Good Mourning

Tom Hanks – Elvis (WINNER)

Xavier Samuel – Blonde

Tom Hanks in ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros)

Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Evan Williams – Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – Elvis (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women – Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik – Blonde

Daniel Espinosa – Morbius

Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio

Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde' (Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX)

Worst Screenplay

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius