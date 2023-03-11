Oscars 2023 - live: Hollywood preps for Academy Awards as Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler tipped for top prizes
The champagne-coloured “red” carpet is rolled out ready for Sunday’s celebration of cinema
Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for best director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick up best supporting actor. First-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian best actress winner.
In a field of ten best picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
Host Jimmy Kimmel has said that he will address last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be “ridiculous” not to. The academy will have its first-ever “crisis team” in place to react to any similar surprises.
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton, meanwhile, reckons its another unexpected entry that should be named Best Picture, as he makes the case for Avatar: The Way of Water.
Ignore the snobs – Avatar: The Way of Water deserves to win Best Picture
James Cameron’s hit sci-fi sequel has been all but written off in this year’s Oscar race. It’s a rank injustice, argues Louis Chilton – this earnest blockbuster is pure cinema
Why Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster sequel should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Our very own Adam White has also been making the case for Top Gun: Maverick’s spot in the Best Picture category, arguing that Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel should take home the top prize on Sunday night.
Why Top Gun: Maverick should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Inexplicably, one of the biggest films from last year is a bit of an underdog at this week’s Oscars despite a handful of nominations. According to Adam White, it really ought to be leading the pack
The 13 most confusing Oscar screw-ups of all time
Ahead of the live awards show, Adam White has been looking back at those Oscar decisions that made us all go: “Really?!”
Daniel Day-Lewis over Bradley Cooper?! – the 13 most confusing Oscar mistakes
From awarding Rami Malek’s all-teeth performance as Freddie Mercury to Julianne Moore winning Best Actress for the wrong movie, the Oscars have always inspired confusion and frustration. Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards, Adam White explores the most egregious mistakes in recent Oscar history
Oscar nominees in full
While Everything Everywhere All At Once has the most nominations, it is closely followed by All Quiet on the Western Front with 10.
The full list of nominations can be found at the link below.
The 2023 Oscar nominations in full
Every nominated movie in one place – from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ to ‘The Fabelmans’
Everything Everywhere All At Once called ‘ingenious’ by Independent critic
Everything Everywhere All At Once is the most nominated film at this year’s Oscars, with 11 nods in total, including Best Picture.
In her five-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called it “an ingenious, nuanced multiverse that leaves Marvel in the dust”.
Everything Everywhere All at Once’s multiverse leaves Marvel in the dust – review
To say this is a showcase for Michelle Yeoh’s talent almost feels like an understatement
Looking back at The Independent’s interview with Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh is one of the frontrunners to be named Best Actress at this year’s Oscars.
Last May, she sat down for an interview with The Independent’s Annabel Nugent, to talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once, her amazing career and Asian representation on screen.
Michelle Yeoh interview: ‘We want to see our faces on screen’
The Malaysian actor and stunt legend is finally leading a Hollywood film, the fast-growing phenomenon ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. What took everyone so long? She talks to Annabel Nugent about representation, Bond, and repping for the underdogs
Not only do they get delicious food, but tomorrow night’s nominees will also all receive a gift bag worth a whopping $126,000 (£104,000).
Find out what’s inside at the link below.
What’s in the Oscars 2023 gift bag worth $126,000?
Top nominees receive the lavish gift bag every year
From Brad Pitt’s champagne to mini fish and chips, all the food and drink the 2023 Oscar nominees will dine on
Ever wondered what’s on the menu at the Academy Awards? Well wonder no further, as Kate Ng has done the investigating...
All the food and drink the 2023 Oscar nominees will dine on
The extravagant dinner will be overseen by veteran Oscars chef Wolfgang Puck
Slapgate wasn’t a one-off – the Oscars have always been mired in scandal
“The slap” may have been the most recent Oscars scandal – one that almost certainly will be joked about on Sunday night – but the Academy Awards have long been associated with scandal.
Geoffrey Macnab looks back at Oscar history and says the awards have always been turbulent and continue to reflect the biases of those who greenlight the movies.
Slapgate wasn’t a one-off – the Oscars have always been mired in scandal
With the Academy Awards happening on Sunday, Geoffrey Macnab looks back at Oscar history and says the awards have always been turbulent and continue to reflect the biases of those who greenlight the movies
Who will win, should win, and who should have got a look in at the 2023 Oscars
Ahead of Sunday’s show, The Independent’s Adam White has offered up his own theories on this year’s Oscars and who will win, should win and should have been nominated.
Who will win and who should win at Sunday’s Oscars?
Will it be an ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ sweep? Or could ‘Tár’ prove to be the one to beat? Adam White has looked over the major categories to try and figure them out
